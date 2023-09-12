In Celebration of the George Washington Presidential Library's Tenth Anniversary, Mount Vernon to Host Prestigious Democracy Symposium

Distinguished Historians, Journalists, Academics, Business and Military Leaders Will Convene to Examine Challenges of Safeguarding Democratic Government

MOUNT VERNON, Va., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 2 - 4, 2023, George Washington's Mount Vernon will assemble many of the nation's most respected and thoughtful historians, authors, journalists, and leaders for an important examination of American democracy. The Great Experiment: Democracy from the Founding to the Future will offer thoughtful discussions and insights on the history and future of democracy in the U.S., along with America's new challenges for protecting its democratic form of government. The event also will feature the release of a new report sponsored by The George Washington Presidential Library in partnership with the University of Virginia Center for Politics on Americans' views on the future of democracy.

George Washington's Mount Vernon (PRNewswire)

George Washington's Mount Vernon to host top leaders and experts for an important symposium on American democracy.

Speakers include:

A current roster of speakers is available here.

The event will kick off on Thursday, November 2nd, with a reception and black-tie dinner at the U.S. Department of State's Diplomatic Reception Rooms. Friday, November 3rd, will feature a full day of conference speakers, a cocktail reception and open house at the George Washington Presidential Library, and dinner at Mount Vernon. Conference programming will continue for a full day on Saturday, November 4th, followed by a cocktail reception and tours of the Mansion. The full agenda is available here.

Tickets to the three-day event are available here, with discounted pricing for members and donors, which includes all lectures, meals, and tours. A virtual ticket option also is available.

This event is hosted in celebration of the tenth anniversary of George Washington Presidential Library at Mount Vernon. Through its collections and programs, the Library supports scholarly research and fosters new scholarship, provides a platform for educational outreach, and serves as a center for leadership training, conferences, and gatherings inspired by George Washington's example.

Mount Vernon, the home of George Washington, is owned and maintained by the Mount Vernon Ladies' Association, the oldest national historic preservation organization in the United States. The estate is open to visitors and includes the Mansion, a museum and education center, gardens, tombs, a working farm, a functioning distillery, and a gristmill. It also includes the George Washington Presidential Library at Mount Vernon.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE George Washington's Mount Vernon