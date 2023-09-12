Four Seasons and Cisneros Real Estate Announce New Luxury Resort and Residences in the Dominican Republic

Four Seasons Resort Dominican Republic at Tropicalia to bring sustainable luxury and timeless, tropical design to Samaná Bay

TORONTO and MIAMI, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons and Cisneros Real Estate ( Cisneros ) announce plans for the development of Four Seasons Resort and Residences Dominican Republic at Tropicalia, a sustainable luxury destination located on a 60-acre (24 hectare) site along the pristine beachfront of Playa Esmeralda in northeastern Dominican Republic, along the southern shores of Samaná Bay. The project will combine the globally renowned hospitality and service of Four Seasons and Cisneros' decades of business and investment in the Dominican Republic, Latin America and the United States. With construction underway, the project is slated to open in early 2026.

Featuring a tropical modernist design by Brazilian architect Isay Weinfeld, Four Seasons Resort and Residences Dominican Republic at Tropicalia will set a new standard of natural, sustainable elegance for sophisticated travellers from around the globe. The property will include a 95-key resort and 25 Private Residences of three- and four-bedroom units, all located steps from the beach. A site of breathtaking natural beauty, Tropicalia is the private estate of the Cisneros family featuring a diverse ecosystem of white-sand beaches; crystalline, aquamarine water and coral reefs; mountains, forests, mangroves, lagoons and rivers; a working coconut plantation; and an organic farm.

Adriana Cisneros, Chief Executive Officer of Cisneros, notes that the company's nonprofit Fundación Tropicalia has dedicated more than a decade to the region's well-being through an array of educational, socioeconomic and community programs. "Tropicalia reflects our family's cultural values," Cisneros says. "More than 10 years ago, we embarked on a journey to support social sustainability through innovative projects in agriculture, gender equality, education, environment, entrepreneurship and microfinance. Our goal was to create a new kind of luxury destination that is in balance both with nature and with the local community. We're pleased that Four Seasons shares our vision, both for Tropicalia and the future of tourism."

Tropicalia is owned by Cisneros Real Estate, the development arm of Cisneros, a diversified business group with nearly 100 years of history in media, real estate, consumer products and social leadership. Cisneros is committed to long-term ownership of Tropicalia as a legacy project and is dedicated to the success of the new Four Seasons resort and residences as well as to the socioeconomic sustainability of the community, region and country.

"We are thrilled to expand Four Seasons global portfolio in the Dominican Republic, a market that we have long been focused on as a luxury travel destination," says Alejandro Reynal, President and CEO of Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. "We are proud to bring this project to life with our partners at Cisneros, who share our values of supporting the environments and communities in which we operate, and who we deeply admire for their work with Fundación Tropicalia. Together, we will remain focused on these values as we welcome guests and residents alike in 2026 and become stewards of this beautiful destination."

David Collado, Minister of Tourism of the Dominican Republic, says: "For Dominicans, it is a source of great pride to welcome Four Seasons to Tropicalia, which is owned by the Cisneros family; a family that has placed its trust in our country and values the love and effort that this government has put into promoting tourism." Minister Collado also added, "this project, which will have the highest standards of luxury, will further diversify the types of travellers coming to our country and reaffirms Tropicalia's commitment to the sustainable development of the country's tourism, allowing us to continue being a model destination for the world."

"Four Seasons will bring a new level of luxury hospitality to the Dominican Republic, a premier Caribbean destination located about four hours by plane from New York and two and a half hours from Miami," William Phelan, President of Tropicalia, says. "The Dominican Republic also has excellent airlift from Europe, Latin America and other key markets. Our resort will lead the region's development of sustainable tourism by integrating innovative design, environmental management and community development into our business DNA."

About Four Seasons Resort and Residences Dominican Republic at Tropicalia

In addition to the 95 rooms and suites, the Resort will include a spa, fitness and wellness facilities including a yoga pavilion; a variety of beach activities and watersports; racquet sports such as tennis, padel and pickleball; a Kids For All Seasons children's club; and event spaces. The onsite culinary offerings will include numerous restaurants and bars including a specialty restaurant, beachside grill, poolside bar, ceviche bar, juice bar, marketplace and sundry shop, coffee shop and rum bar.

Nearby aquatic activities include scuba diving, catamaran tours, sailing, observing and helping to protect sea turtles in their natural habitat, and seasonal whale-watching excursions around Samaná Bay, a storied marine sanctuary where humpback whales and leatherback turtles return to birth new generations. Land excursions include Los Haitises National Park, an explorer's paradise with limestone hill formations (mogotes), mangrove forests, ancient caverns with Taíno pictographs and petroglyphs, and abundant wildlife. For golf lovers, Tropicalia's Tom Doak golf course is expected to open after the completion of the new Four Seasons Resort.

Sustainable Design, Construction and Development

The design of Four Seasons Resort and Residences Dominican Republic at Tropicalia is slated to qualify for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification, one of the world's most respected standards for "green" buildings, and the first of its kind in the Dominican Republic. Environmental and social management systems are guiding the Resort's design, construction and operation, from biodiversity to waste and water management, air quality and greenhouse gas emissions.

Isay Weinfeld's design for Tropicalia is innately low-impact and draws inspiration from the island's native materials and colonial-era towns. Coralina limestone, brick and stucco echo the country's history, harmonizing with the surroundings and conveying a sense of authenticity. His timeless, sophisticated modern design reflects a tropical touch. The nonlinear format encourages guests to continuously discover the Resort, as the buildings integrate with the lush landscape to give the sense of being immersed in nature.

The project's modernist design will transition easily from indoors to outdoors, inspiring guests to engage with the natural environment. The low-density Resort will feature open spaces, passive cooling, and lush landscaping using curated, non-invasive native species. Guest and residential buildings will be located along the beachfront of Playa Esmeralda with views of Samaná Bay. Guest rooms will be spacious and designed with Four Seasons guests in mind, including private terraces and state-of-the-art technology, with green space and interior gardens prioritized throughout the rooms and common spaces.

In addition to Isay Weinfeld's architecture and interior design, luxury development firm Sinergo has been named project manager, international design firm Gensler as executive architect and Bouygues Construction of France as general contractor. The project's master planner and landscape architect is EDSA, who has been working closely with former Dominican botanical garden curator Ricardo Garcia, ensuring holistic development and landscaping with primary native species. These development and design experts are known for their expertise in bringing environmentally sound and sustainable luxury resort projects to life in remote locations. IMI Worldwide Properties, an innovative real estate firm with more than 30 years of experience, is overseeing luxury residential sales.

Social Responsibility

With a focus on socioeconomic inclusion and sustainable development practices , Tropicalia will seek to share and inspire local cultural experiences by inviting guests and residents to participate in activities that help sustain the surrounding community and environment. They include PROTORTUGA, a sustainability initiative to care for leatherback turtles in the coastal area of Miches where guests will be able to observe and participate in habitat preservation. Tropicalia also offers a range of volunteer opportunities, such as visits to after-school programs connected to the foundation's Soy niña, soy importante program, which is focused on gender equality and inclusion. Each of these initiatives gives visitors the opportunity to immerse themselves into the local culture and to take part in positive change.

Tropicalia's guests and residents will also enjoy a symbiotic relationship with land and sea, working closely with the Cisneros family's sustainable organic farm, Estancia La Querencia. The farm is certified in organic cacao production, providing local farmers with year-round food and training in organic agricultural practices as well as supplying produce to local markets and food suppliers. Estancia La Querencia offers residents unique farm-to-table experiences and an in-depth look at local ingredients and gastronomy.

Adriana Cisneros drew on the legacy of her father, Gustavo, and her mother Patricia Phelps de Cisneros, to build Tropicalia on a foundation of social responsibility and leadership. In 2008, more than a decade before the first shovels would break ground at the luxury resort, Cisneros Real Estate created the nonprofit Fundación Tropicalia to build a sustainable tourism destination in partnership with the local community of Miches.

In 2010, Tropicalia committed to the United Nations Global Compact and has aligned its business strategy with fundamental concepts of human rights, labour, the environment and anti-corruption. Accordingly, Fundación Tropicalia has invested millions of dollars and sponsored a broad range of programs promoting education and addressing hunger, climate change, diversity and gender equity.

Tropicalia has been recognized globally for its innovative economic development programs, including as a finalist by the United Nations World Trade Organization (UNWTO) for Innovation by Non-Governmental Organizations. For more information on Fundación Tropicalia, please visit www.fundaciontropicalia.com .

