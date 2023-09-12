Robert Half Named One of the TIME World's Best Companies 2023

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI), including its subsidiary, Protiviti, has been honored by TIME Magazine as one of the World's Best Companies of 2023. This list recognizes top companies across the globe that are highly successful in three key areas: employee satisfaction, revenue growth and sustainability.

Established just this year, the TIME Magazine World's Best Companies were determined by an independent survey of nearly 150,000 employees in 58 countries. The survey evaluated image, atmosphere, working conditions, salaries and equality at global employers, based on employee responses. Other factors considered were environmental, social and governance data and positive revenue growth from 2020 to 2022.

"Being named one of the World's Best Companies is a significant achievement and a testament to our purpose, our organizational culture and, most importantly, our employees," said M. Keith Waddell, president and CEO of Robert Half. "Our continued success is made possible by our commitment to our values and doing what's best for our employees, customers and communities around the world."

Robert Half delivers a world-class experience to its employees through flexible work options, wellness offerings and employee network groups, as well as resources to help individuals connect, thrive and grow. The company's 2022 Leading With Integrity: Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report outlines some of the most impactful initiatives for employees, the community and the environment.

Robert Half has also been named to Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies, the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index and Forbes' Best Employers for Women.

About Robert Half

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Offering contract and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, administrative and customer support, legal, and marketing and creative, Robert Half has more than 400 locations worldwide, including nearly 100 locations in 18 countries outside the United States. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™ and 100 Best Companies to Work For and is a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity. Explore our comprehensive solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.com.

