Capstreet-backed Incentive Solutions Rebrands as Extu

New name reflects channel marketer's experience and expansion

ATLANTA, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Incentive Solutions, a provider of channel marketing and sales solutions, today announced it has rebranded as Extu ("Extu" or "the Company"). The name change cements the combination of channel marketer Incentive Solutions and through-channel provider OneAffiniti, which Incentive Solutions acquired in April 2021. Extu is backed by Capstreet, a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm.

"Our rebranding reflects our new shared identity and the continued evolution of our company since the combination of Incentive Solutions and OneAffiniti," said Steve Prebble, CEO of Extu. "We are proud to provide our clients with more comprehensive solutions that we believe will help accelerate their growth."

Extu provides solutions that help manufacturers and dealers retain and grow their channel by providing through-channel marketing automation, travel incentives, and an online rewards platform. These solutions are designed to help Extu's clients increase sales, capture mindshare, build customer loyalty and improve data collection throughout their channels. Extu's combined solution provides a more complete view of the marketing channel, and the Company plans to add additional product lines and services in the future.

About Extu

Extu, formerly known as Incentive Solutions and OneAffiniti, is on a mission to inspire growth. Extu provides through-channel marketing automation, an innovative online rewards platform, with millions of exciting online rewards, prepaid and gift card incentives, as well as group travel incentives. Our solutions are built to help manufacturers and dealers increase sales, capture mindshare, build customer loyalty and improve data collection throughout their channels. Founded in 1994, Extu incorporates powerful technology with real-time data, helping clients get a full view of reseller performance, and empowering channel marketers and driving growth. For more information, visit www.extu.com.

About Capstreet

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies. With over 45 platform investments and over 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet's investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue Framework™ to help accelerate growth and profitability, and help create long term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet's investments have been with founder- or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, www.capstreet.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Extu