ELLKAY CHOSEN AS NEW TECHNICAL SERVICE PROVIDER FOR COMMONWELL HEALTH ALLIANCE

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ELLKAY announced today that CommonWell Health Alliance has selected ELLKAY as its new Technical Service Provider to support data exchange to 200 million+ patients across its nationwide network of over 34,000 provider organizations. Through its technology platforms and solutions, ELLKAY will help the CommonWell Health Alliance support its current needs along with enabling its commitment to network expansion and service enhancements in preparation for the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA) and the next phase of interoperability.

ELLKAY will provide the interoperability infrastructure across CommonWell's membership to support the current requirements and for future expansion. TEFCA, which will be made up of Qualified Health Information Networks (QHINs), is a common set of principles, terms, and conditions designed to take the nationwide exchange of electronic health information to the next level. The ELLKAY/CommonWell solution will benefit CommonWell members and Service Adopters by simplifying the onboarding process for health IT vendors and their clients. In addition, this partnership will enable document exchange, document query, eMPI, RLS, and organization directory solutions.

CommonWell Health Alliance recently hit a major milestone, surpassing 200 million individuals in its nationwide network, sharing electronic health data for nearly 62% of the total US population based on 2023 US Census Bureau estimates.

Ajay Kapare, ELLKAY President and Chief Strategy Officer, said, "Bringing ELLKAY and CommonWell together is a pivotal moment for our nation's interoperability initiatives. This partnership will allow us to provide ELLKAY's expertise and solutions to support the overarching mission of enabling a more connected healthcare ecosystem nationwide through access to quality data and improving health outcomes for patients and providers."

"ELLKAY has proven itself as a leader in healthcare interoperability," said Paul L Wilder, Executive Director of CommonWell Health Alliance. "This new partnership with ELLKAY will bring innovation and pioneer growth to elevate our services and improve network efficiencies - which are key as we continue on our journey as a candidate QHIN."

"CommonWell Health Alliance has become a predominant healthcare data exchange network across the US, and ELLKAY is excited to play an important role in its vision to make patient data more accessible to providers, wherever care is provided. ELLKAY's technology platforms will play a significant role in helping CommonWell's goal of becoming a QHIN under TEFCA, serving patients and members with secure and seamless health data exchange," explained Gurpreet 'GP' Singh, ELLKAY Vice President of Interoperability Solutions.

"ELLKAY is one of the premier interoperability vendors in the country. We selected ELLKAY as our technology service provider after a thorough evaluation. As an organization founded to solve for true interoperability to meet the needs of patients and providers, we have always put progress in our mission at the forefront of how we operate – we look forward to working together with ELLKAY not just to meet evolving regulatory needs, but also to maximize the potential of the trust placed in us to lead from the front by our members and other stakeholders," said CommonWell Health Alliance Board Chair, Nick Knowlton.

About CommonWell Health Alliance

CommonWell Health Alliance is a not-for-profit trade association of health care and technology organizations working together to create universal access to health data nationwide. CommonWell members represent more than 20 care settings, including market leaders and technology innovators in acute, ambulatory and post-acute care, patient portals, imaging, population health, emergency services, and more.

About ELLKAY

ELLKAY is a recognized healthcare connectivity leader, providing interoperability solutions and services nationwide since 2002. ELLKAY empowers hospitals and health systems, diagnostic laboratories, healthcare IT vendors, payers, and other healthcare organizations with cutting-edge technologies and solutions. With over 58,000 practices connected, ELLKAY's system capability arsenal has grown to over 750+ EHR/PM systems across 1,100+ versions.

