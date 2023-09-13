Liberty HealthShare, Employees Support Canton-Area Diaper Bank

CANTON, Ohio, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty HealthShare and its Canton employees helped make sure that babies of families experiencing hardship in the area had diapers that their parents might not have been able to afford.

The ministry, which facilitates healthsharing for thousands of members across the country, held a drive to collect diapers for the Heart of Ohio Diaper Bank. Employees donated 4,160 diapers to help families in need.

"Our ministry is based on the biblical principle of supporting one another in times of need," said Pastor Wes Humble, executive director of ministry, community relations, and events. "While we do that on a daily basis with our members' healthcare needs, we apply the same principle to those in our own community who are in need of food, clothing, and other essentials for life."

The Heart of Ohio Diaper Bank, based in Stark County, serves families in Stark, Carroll, Harrison, and Tuscarawas Counties, which have poverty rates that exceed both the state and national averages.

"Without a supply of diapers, babies cannot participate in childcare," said Pastor Humble. "And, without childcare, parents are unable to work to provide for their families."

Liberty HealthShare is a non-profit 501(c) (3) charitable Christian medical cost-sharing ministry focused on members helping each other in times of need. The faith-based program, which facilitates healthsharing for its members, is a caring community of health-conscious individuals and families who choose to support one another and agree to the Christian values of stewardship to make healthcare affordable for all.

As it is not insurance, Liberty HealthShare enrollment is available year-round with no requirement for special life events to qualify. For more information about its healthcare sharing programs visit libertyhealthshare.org or call (855) 585-4237.

