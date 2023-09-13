SheaMoisture Men Illuminates Black Men Through the Lens of Love with New Campaign, "Black Men Love"

The new initiative will celebrate the various ways in which Black men show love by amplifying their evolution and authentic experiences in partnership with Black Men Heal, Black Men Smile and The Black Man Can

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SheaMoisture Men, the nation's leading personal grooming brand for men of color, is unveiling a new campaign, "Black Men Love," with the mission of proliferating a narrative that celebrates and showcases Black men through the lens of love. The multifaceted initiative will illuminate the various ways in which Black men show love and contribute to the movement of redefining societal perceptions of Black masculinity through a digital content series, partnerships with organizations dedicated to the advancement of Black men, wellness experiences and more.

This past weekend, SheaMoisture Men kicked-off the initiative with pop-ups in New York and Los Angeles where they gave Black men on the street roses and love letters in front of larger-than-life flower wall murals donning "Show Black Men Love." The New York pop-up convened in Harlem at Denny Moe's Superstar Barbershop and the Los Angeles event took place in the historical Leimert Park.

As the wellbeing and safety of Black men continues to be a pervasive topic in the world at large, SheaMoisture Men is committed to uplifting them through acts of service that validate their value, experiences, and importance.

"Black men are prioritizing their wellbeing as they're becoming more vulnerable and self-aware," says Taydra Mitchell Jackson, Chief Marketing Officer for SheaMoisture. "As a brand that truly values and cares about this community, our intention is to partner with Black men and organizations already doing the work to celebrate their true essence and authentic experiences."

In partnership with Black Men Heal, Black Men Smile and The Black Man Can, the campaign will come to life in three key beats.

Digital Content Series: SheaMoisture Men will release a series of short vignettes celebrating and highlighting the various ways Black Men show love. The series, directed by Dominique DeLeon , will feature the personal stories of everyday Black men in their journeys navigating manhood and how love influences their roles as fathers, teachers, partners, professionals and more. The campaign Los Angeles educator shows love to his students, will drop in September on SheaMoisture Men's Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter) channels.



Weekly Affirmations: Motivational and uplifting affirmations penned by Black male leaders will be shared weekly across SheaMoisture Men's social channels rooted in self-love and love within relationships.





Wellness Events: SheaMoisture Men will host intimate wellness events and closed-door roundtable discussions for Black men to hold space for vulnerable dialogue centered on evolving the perception of their authentic experiences, Black masculinity and how love influences their roles as men.

