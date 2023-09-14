Fortune and Great Place To Work Name New Western to 2023 Best Workplaces in Real Estate™, Ranking No. 23

Fortune and Great Place To Work Name New Western to 2023 Best Workplaces in Real Estate™, Ranking No. 23

DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work® and Fortune have selected New Western for the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Real Estate™.

New Western Logo (PRNewsfoto/New Western) (PRNewswire)

The Best Workplaces in Real Estate award is based on analysis of survey responses from over 27,000 employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in the real estate industry.

"This is a testament to the remarkable commitment of our team to a culture that celebrates success and forging ahead at full throttle every day," said Amy Rosellini, Chief People Officer at New Western.

Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 7.5 million employees this year alone.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Real Estate," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "These companies know that it isn't the industry — but the company — that determines the employee experience. By putting people first, they are reaping the rewards: higher levels of performance, innovation, and customer experience."

"Fortune congratulates the Best Workplaces in Real Estate," says Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell. "Creating a vibrant workplace culture that draws the best talent in real estate is vital for the success of the leaders in this highly competitive industry."

About New Western

New Western is a real estate investment marketplace that makes investing more accessible for more people. Operating in most major cities, our marketplace connects more than 150,000 local investors looking to rehab houses with sellers. As the largest private source of investment properties in the nation, we buy a home every 13 minutes. New Western delivers new opportunity for all—a fresh start for sellers, exclusive inventory for investors, and in doing so, creates housing that is more affordable for buyers. New Western was honored with a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award in the U.S. small and medium company category, recognizing the Best Places to Work in 2023.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Real Estate List

Great Place To Work selected the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Real Estate by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from over 27,000 employees from Great Place To Work Certified companies in the real estate industry. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey . Great Place To Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study. In the last year, 1.3 million survey responses were received representing the work experiences of 7.5 million employees. Read the full methodology.

To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

About Fortune

The Fortune mission is to change the world by making business better. We achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. We measure performance by rigorous benchmarks. And we hold companies accountable. Our goal is to make Fortune a force for good through its second century and beyond. For more information, visit www.fortune.com .

Contact: Abigail Anello

Phone: 832-221-3855

Email: newwestern@5wpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE New Western