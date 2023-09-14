PATRIOT GROWTH INSURANCE SERVICES ANNOUNCES KEY PROMOTIONS AND THE FORMATION OF EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM

FORT WASHINGTON, Penn., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following another record year of industry-leading growth, Patriot Growth Insurance Services, LLC (Patriot) announces three key promotions and the formation of the company's Executive Leadership Team (ELT).

Steve Carroll has been named Patriot's Chief Acquisition Officer, reflecting his outstanding work in identifying and executing over 100 strategic partnerships since the firm's formation. Carroll will continue to lead growth through M&A activities, identifying and building lasting relationships with high-performing agencies that are culturally aligned with Patriot. Carroll leads Patriot's robust M&A team, has been a valued executive at Patriot since July 2017, and previously served as Senior Vice President of Mergers & Acquisitions.

Ian Larson has been named Patriot's General Counsel, elevating from his previous role as Senior Vice President and Chief Corporate Counsel. Larson joined Patriot in June 2019, and has served as a key advisor to both the leadership team and Patriot's agency partners across a variety of areas including M&A, regulatory compliance, risk management, litigation management and many others. With a deep understanding of the insurance industry and a history of navigating complex legal matters, he will continue to safeguard the company's interests while helping Patriot navigate pathways to continued growth.

Patrick Savage has been named Patriot's Chief Operating Officer in recognition of his exceptional record driving the company's commitment to operational excellence. With extensive experience streamlining processes, enhancing efficiency and executing key growth initiatives, Savage plays a vital role in facilitating our agency partners' continued entrepreneurial journey. Savage joined Patriot in April 2020, and previously served the company as Senior Vice President of Operations.

Earlier this month, John Galaviz was named to the newly created role of Chief Financial Officer. These four executives, together with Patriot Founder, Chairman, and CEO Matt Gardner, comprise the company's newly formed Executive Leadership Team, focused on driving growth and value for one of the largest and fastest growing insurance services firms in the United States.

"Steve, Ian and Patrick have done tremendous work at Patriot, and have been instrumental in the unprecedented success we've had to date. Importantly, they have done it while always adhering to our core values (what we call The Patriot Path)," Gardner said. "This industry isn't just about the numbers; it's also about the people who address challenges and seize opportunities. I am incredibly proud to call these executives my partners and friends, and I congratulate them on their well-deserved promotions."

About Patriot Growth Insurance Services Founded in 2019, Patriot is a growth-focused national insurance services firm that partners with employee benefits and property and casualty agencies across the United States. Patriot is ranked as the 26th largest broker in the U.S. by Business Insurance and has been named to the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies. With more than 1,700 employees operating in 132 locations across 26 states, Patriot's collaborative model delivers resources and strategic support to its agencies, whose leaders continue to operate with a high degree of autonomy in their local markets. Patriot creates true alignment with its partner agencies, and its operating philosophy fosters enhanced career opportunities for its dedicated and professional team. Patriot is backed by GI Partners and Summit Partners. For more information, please visit www.patriotgis.com.

