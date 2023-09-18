Introducing I-9 Assist: OnBlick's Comprehensive Solution for Effortless Form I-9 Compliance

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OnBlick, a leading provider of innovative HR and Immigration Compliance solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its latest product, 'I-9 Assist'. This meticulously designed tool aligns with the most recent updates from DHS and adapts to Form I-9 flexibilities.

About I-9 Assist

I-9 Assist serves as an expert compliance guide for employers and HR professionals. It enables users to fill out their Form I-9s with precision and ease, significantly reducing the chances of error.

Following the DHS Electronic Form I-9 guidelines, I-9 Assist introduces a secure and efficient video verification system, confirming identities and work authorizations through live video sessions. This cutting-edge feature is now available on our extensive base of over 600 existing clients, ensuring a smooth and secure compliance experience.

"Mastering Form I-9 compliance is vital for effective onboarding. Yet, navigating its complexities without adequate knowledge can result in unforeseen penalties and legal complications. This is where I-9 Assist comes to the forefront, streamlining the process to enable absolute compliance," states Krishna Garimella, CEO of OnBlick. He further comments, "At OnBlick, our primary goal is to make compliance effortless for our valued clientele. I-9 Assist exemplifies this mission. It offers an intelligent approach to Form I-9 regulations, empowering businesses to tackle the intricate procedure with confidence."

About OnBlick

OnBlick stands at the forefront of HR industry innovations, dedicated to simplifying HR and Immigration Compliance for US businesses. Offering a range of functionalities, including onboarding, Form I-9, E-Verify, H-1B case management, and Public Access File automation, OnBlick effectively streamlines the compliance journey for HR professionals. Furthermore, it enhances cost savings through efficient HR outsourcing and I-9 audit services.

Media Contact

Shravan Kore

+ (1) 972-215-7094

shravan@onblick.com

