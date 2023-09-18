Mitsubishi Motors Ranks First for Customer Experience in Reputation '2023 Automotive Report'

MMNA and dealer partners dedication to world-class customer service results in climb from 17th to first among mass-market brands in less than four years

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After finishing second in the mass-market group in 2022, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) took to the top step for the first time in Reputation's annual 2023 Automotive Reputation Report, ranking first among 19 mass-market auto brands. The achievement marks the culmination of a dedicated effort by MMNA and its more than 320 U.S. dealer partners to provide a world-class customer experience at every touchpoint. Reputation's report evaluates customer experience at 35,000 automotive OEM brands, dealer groups, and dealerships across the United States, Canada, and Europe.

Mitsubishi's top ranking is the culmination of a steep four-year rise that saw the brand climb from 17th among 19 non-luxury automotive brands in 2020. Mitsubishi was the most improved brand in the study in 2021, posting a 58-point year-over-year improvement and ranking fourth, and the brand placed second in 2022. As the Reputation Report takes into consideration both sales and service experiences, this year's performance underscores the commitment of every Mitsubishi Motors dealer partner's efforts, through transparency and honesty.

"As Mitsubishi Motors charts its future, our team knows that the best way to ensure success is through the hearts of our customers, perfecting every touchpoint in their ownership journey with us, whether in sales or service. This customer experience is the number one priority at Mitsubishi Motors and guides every decision we make," said Mark Chaffin, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., president and CEO.

Chaffin continued, "Our finishing position as the number-one brand in the mass-market group of the 2023 Reputation Automotive Report is the result of many years of commitment and hard work by everyone throughout our dealer-partner network, in our U.S. and Japanese headquarters, and across our regional teams around the U.S. I simply could not be more proud to see Mitsubishi Motors at the very top of one of the most influential customer satisfaction indexes in the auto industry, besting our competition and reinforcing the confidence our owners have in us."

Paralleling Mitsubishi's rise in the Reputation study, the brand refreshed its model line, launching its award-winning and sales-record-setting Outlander and Outlander Plug-in Hybrid models. At the same time, Mitsubishi initiated its Visual Identity Program to enhance the dealership facilities and experience for customers through a high-quality retail environment.

This performance in the Reputation study comes on the heels of the brand's number one finish in the mass-market category in the most recent JD Power Customer Satisfaction Index, reinforcing the depth of commitment the brand's dealer partners have in exceeding their customers' expectations at every turn.

"We wholeheartedly congratulate Mitsubishi on their number-one ranking in the mass-market category of our 2023 Automotive Reputation Report," says Joe Fuca, CEO of Reputation. "A car is one of the most significant, highly emotional purchases many consumers make, which means their buying experience is more important than ever. With 74% of consumers insisting on a four-star rating before they even consider a specific automotive brand, building trust through listening to and acting on customer feedback is what sets apart leaders like Mitsubishi."

The report from Reputation analyzed customer feedback from dealerships to gauge overall sentiment and then assigned brands, dealer groups, and dealerships a "Reputation Score" metric. Graded on a 1,000-point scale, the score encompasses the voice of the customer and highlights reputation management as a key element of a dealership's consumer experience strategy.

