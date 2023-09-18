PEET'S COFFEE LAUNCHES FIRST-EVER, 360-DEGREE MARKETING CAMPAIGN "COFFEE FOR COFFEE PEOPLE", TAKING A HUMOROUS LOOK AT THE INDUSTRY

– With Over-the-Top Coffee Orders Becoming More Prevalent, the Original Craft Coffee Brand Embraces Quality and Simplicity –

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For Peet's Coffee, the brand that pioneered the craft coffee revolution in the U.S., the uptick in orders these days for "one non-fat, extra dry cinnamon triple-cherry chai latte with sweet persimmon fizzer, hold the foam" is getting out of hand. That's why Peet's is celebrating "Coffee for Coffee People" in a new brand campaign that launches today.

"There are a thousand ways to make a delicious coffee, but at Peet's that doesn't mean sending the coffee into the background or overwhelming it with other ingredients. We like to celebrate it for what it is, this amazingly versatile and delicious beverage," said Jessica Buttimer, VP of Brand Marketing at Peet's. "Coffee companies seem to have lost the plot recently in terms of caring about actual coffee. So it felt like rich territory for Peet's to come out and let people know that our priority is simply coffee, the best coffee."

You won't find birthday cake flavored coffee beans on the menu at Peet's. But you will find a company that prides itself on training its coffee roasters for 10,000 hours in the art of hand roasting and obsessively focuses on crafting coffee beverages with a rich, premium taste, one batch at a time. In other words, crafting coffee for coffee people.

The campaign features six spots with the brand humorously poking at today's overly complicated flavors and orders. The spots and various cutdowns will run nationwide, with attention to key markets in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Boston, and Washington D.C. You can view the creative ad spots HERE.

During the research behind the campaign, Peet's saw just how deep the love of coffee runs among true coffee people:

74% of coffee lovers consider their cup of coffee the best part of their days.

87% know a good cup of coffee from a bad cup and 36% would go as far to consider themselves a coffee connoisseur.

74% of coffee lovers declared they are curious about understanding different coffee varieties, blends, and origins.

The brand platform and campaign were created in partnership with Mischief, which Peet's named as its creative agency of record earlier this year. Mischief's sister shop, No Fixed Address Media, was also named media agency of record to help crack an integrated approach to brand communications.

"As a devoted regular "coffee coffee" drinker myself, I knew the audience was out there for a brand that put coffee first, so it was just a matter of connecting with them. Sometimes, the fastest way to show people who you are is by showing them who you are not. The best way to do that, we thought, was to make a little fun of the "fake" coffee enthusiasts," said Carl Peterson, creative director at Mischief.

About Peet's Coffee

Founded in Berkeley, California in 1966 by Alfred Peet, the "Big Bang of coffee," Peet's Coffee® pioneered the artisan movement in the U.S. With rich, complex, superior quality roasts unlike anything Americans ever tasted before, Peet's influenced generations of coffee entrepreneurs and connoisseurs. Today, Alfred Peet's legacy lives on in every Peet's cup whether ordered online, selected at a grocery store or served in any one of the more than 400 Peet's Coffee locations in the U.S. and China. Peet's coffee is verified as 100 percent responsibly sourced, per Enveritas standards. For more information, visit www.peets.com. Stay connected to Peet's: @peetscoffee on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

