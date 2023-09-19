Abbott and WeightWatchers Connected App Experience is Now Available for People Living with Diabetes

The #1 prescribed continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system 1 now connects to the #1 doctor-recommended weight management plan 2 to help people living with diabetes understand how food and activity impact their glucose levels

WeightWatchers Diabetes-Tailored Plan members can now see key glucose data3,4,5 from Abbott's FreeStyle Libre® 2 system within the WW app6

ABBOTT PARK, Ill. and NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) and WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW), known as WeightWatchers, announced today the availability of a connected app to help people living with diabetes understand how food and activity impact their glucose levels. WeightWatchers members who follow the WW Diabetes-Tailored Plan can now access their glucose data3,4,5 from Abbott's FreeStyle Libre® 2, a continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system, within their WW app6 while being guided by the WW Diabetes-Tailored Plan.

Type 2 diabetes is on the rise, and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 37 million Americans have diabetes and approximately 90 percent of those people have Type 2 diabetes 7. Some of the risk factors for Type 2 diabetes include lifestyle decisions that pertain to food, activity, and weight. If managed successfully, healthy lifestyle choices can decrease the chances of diabetes-related complications or comorbidities.

Maintaining a healthy weight is key to glucose control, which is especially important for people living with Type 2 diabetes who want to improve their overall well-being and prevent the progression of the condition.

"Clinical data shows that healthy weight loss leads to a reduction of average glucose which is important for people living with diabetes," said Dr. Mahmood Kazemi, chief medical officer for Abbott's diabetes care business. "Abbott and WeightWatchers both have a long history of helping people live healthier lives. Through our partnership, members of the WW Diabetes-Tailored Plan can see within one app how food and activity impact their glucose levels with data backed by our FreeStyle Libre 2 system, so they can make healthy lifestyle choices. "

"WeightWatchers is the #1 doctor recommended weight-management program2, and our WW Diabetes-Tailored Plan has been proven to reduce members hemoglobin A1c by 0.76 and decrease diabetes distress by 9.8 percent8," said Gary Foster, chief scientific officer for WeightWatchers. "Together, our two trusted brands are helping people living with Type 2 diabetes better understand and manage their chronic condition and gain control of their health while still enjoying the foods they love."

The WW Diabetes-Tailored Plan, designed by WW's team of nutrition and behavioral science experts helps those living with Type 2 diabetes form helpful habits and meet their health goals for lasting change. The WW Diabetes-Tailored Plan has been shown to help people living with diabetes lose weight and lower their hemoglobin A1c,9,10 a test that reflects average glucose levels for the past three months. The higher a person's hemoglobin A1c level is, the higher their risk is for diabetes complications.

From now until Dec. 31, 2023, new WW members can enjoy a free month11 of the WeightWatchers Diabetes-Tailored Plan and connect the WW app with the FreeStyle Libre 2 system. Any new FreeStyle Libre 2 users may be eligible to receive a voucher for a free11 trial of the FreeStyle Libre 2 system when they sign up for the MyFreeStyle Libre program12.

To sign up for each of these offers and to learn more about the connected app experience, visit ww.com/diabetesconnection.

The FreeStyle Libre portfolio is the number one sensor-based glucose monitoring system in the world13 changing the lives of over 5 million people across more than 60 countries14 by providing breakthrough technology that is accessible and affordable.15

About WW International, Inc.

WeightWatchers is a human-centric technology company powered by our proven, science-based, clinically effective weight loss and weight management program. For six decades, we have inspired millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life. We combine technology and community to help members reach and sustain their goals on our program. To learn more about the WeightWatchers approach to healthy living, please visit ww.com. For more information about our global business, visit our corporate website at corporate.ww.com.

About Abbott

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 115,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com, on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/abbott-, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews.

Important Safety Information

Failure to use the FreeStyle Libre 2 system as instructed in labeling may result in missing a severe low or high glucose event and/or making a treatment decision, resulting in injury. If glucose alarms and readings do not match symptoms or expectations, use a fingerstick value from a blood glucose meter for treatment decisions. Seek medical attention when appropriate or contact Abbott at 855-632-8658 for safety info.

FreeStyle Libre Customer Service:

People in the U.S. who have questions about the FreeStyle Libre portfolio can reach out to Abbott's Customer Service toll-free at 855-632-8658. Agents are available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern Time, excluding holidays.

1 Data based on the number of patients assigned to each manufacturer based on last filled prescription in US Retail Pharmacy and DME.

2 Based on a 2020 IQVIA survey of 14,000 doctors who recommend weight-loss programs to patients.

3 The FreeStyle Libre 2 app is only compatible with certain mobile devices and operating systems. Please see the FreeStyle Libre website for more information about device compatibility before using the app. Use of the FreeStyle Libre 2 app requires registration with LibreView.

4 The app can capture data from the sensor when it is within close proximity of the sensor. The proximity and orientation of the antenna in phones varies and the phone will have to be moved around to find the best position for scanning the sensor.

5 The user's device must have internet connectivity for glucose data to be shared with the WW app.

6 The WW and FreeStyle Libre 2, FreeStyle Libre 14 day connected experience is compatible with certain mobile operating systems. Please check the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for more information about WW app operating system requirements.

7 Based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Last reviewed April 18, 2023. https://www.cdc.gov/diabetes/basics/type2.html

8 Data based on 2022 WW's three-center clinical trial testing the effectiveness of its programs tailored for those living with diabetes on weight management, as well as overall health and well-being. https://corporate.ww.com/news-room/press-releases/news-details/2022/WW-ANNOUNCES-STUDY-RESULTS-SHOWING-CLINICALLY-SIGNIFICANT-IMPROVEMENTS-FOR-PEOPLE-LIVING-WITH-DIABETES-ON-CUSTOMIZED-PROGRAM/default.aspx

9 Apolzan JW et al. A Scalable, Virtual Weight Management Program Tailored for Adults with Type 2 Diabetes: Effects on Glycemic Control. Nutrition & Diabetes. 2023.

10 Based on 6-month multicenter trial results from WW Diabetes-Tailored Plan without CGM. Funded by WW International, Inc.

13 Data based on the number of users worldwide for FreeStyle Libre family of personal CGMs compared to the number of users for other leading personal CGM brands and based on CGM sales dollars compared to other leading personal CGM brands.

14 Data on file, Abbott Diabetes Care.

15 Based on a comparison of list prices of the FreeStyle Libre 3 iCGM system versus competitors' (i)CGM systems. The actual cost to patients may or may not be lower than other (i)CGM systems, depending on the amount covered by insurance, if any. Abbott provides this information as a courtesy; it is subject to change and interpretation. The customer is ultimately responsible for determining the appropriate codes, coverage, and payment policies for individual patients. Abbott does not guarantee third-party coverage or payment for our products or reimburse customers for claims that are denied by third-party payers.

