BRANDSTYLE COMMUNICATIONS LAUNCHES OUTDOOR ACTIVE PRACTICE

The Agency's Second Dedicated Practice in its B2C Portfolio

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BRANDSTYLE COMMUNICATIONS, one of America's fast-growing public relations agencies, announced today the launch of its Outdoor Active practice – a newly formed practice supporting a range of companies in the sport, lifestyle and outdoor categories. Outdoor Active will provide solutions for brands seeking highly specialized press coverage that shapes brand messaging, driving product visibility and desirability, building audience-specific narratives around funding announcements, leading awards programs, thought leadership and high-profile company initiatives.

"Outdoor Active builds on the dedicated areas of expertise we continue to launch within the agency," said Zoe Weisberg Coady, CEO of BRANDSTYLE COMMUNICATIONS. "We've had the opportunity to partner with some of the most game-changing companies and concepts – expanding and evolving narratives within Golf, Outdoor Gear and Technologies, Pickleball and Hiking helping to make these industries more inclusive and culturally relevant."

Brandstyle has a long history in the outdoor and active categories since its inception 15 years ago. The agency is focused on meeting the needs of a changing and growing market that's focused on the evolving role of the Founder, technology, sport, and product innovation around brand proposition.

The agency will officially kick off its Outdoor Active practice with a dedicated Founders event in New York City this October as part of its ongoing Connecting Great People series featuring informal, engaged discussions lead by industry experts.

About BRANDSTYLE COMMUNICATIONS The PR Behind the BRAND. Brandstyle Communications is a globally recognized PR agency that thoughtfully utilizes integrated communications and other strategic activities to drive exposure and awareness. The Brandstyle family is a diverse portfolio of emerging and established B2B and B2C companies in the Technology and Consumer sectors. Our brilliant team of industry experts are headquartered in NYC and located throughout the US; share your goals with us and we'll share our ideas with you.

View original content:

SOURCE Brandstyle Communications