Business Advisory Firm Embark Expands Strategic Technology Partnerships

DALLAS, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Business advisory firm Embark is proud to announce several key investments to significantly strengthen its strategic partnerships, including leading technology platforms NetSuite, Anaplan, and Blackline. Adding these key players to an already impressive list of technology partnerships provides the firm's clients with an even broader spectrum of best-in-class solutions to fully leverage data and analytics, helping drive growth in the process.

Recipient of multiple Partner of the Year awards from reporting platform Workiva, including 2023 Regional Partner of the Year, Embark continually demonstrates its commitment to technology and innovation, emphasizing the importance of business transformation in such a dynamic, technology-driven landscape. These new partnerships with industry leaders will help clients harness the power of innovation and data-driven decision-making, a critical competitive edge companies will need for the business road ahead.

"Embark will always prioritize investments in finance and technology that empower our clients, fuel their growth and give our people new career opportunities," said Clancy Fossum, CEO of Embark. "By teaming with these industry-leading partners, we're able to fast-track innovation for our clients and help them build agility, tap into data, strengthen customer connections, and quickly capitalize on new opportunities."

The firm has invested in technologies that share a commitment to optimizing performance and decision-making for companies, resulting in several critical collaborations:

Technology Platforms

Workiva

Blackline

Workday

Anaplan

NetSuite

Multi-purpose dynamic tools

Alteryx

UiPath

Power BI

Tableau

Infrastructure tools

Snowflake

Databricks

Fivetran

With Embark's advisory service leaders driving the initiative, the firm is leveraging these collaborations to provide a more tailored, value-oriented experience to its clients. Strategic partnerships have traditionally been a strength for Embark, where the firm has consistently maintained strong, enduring relationships with key partners.

"These key relationships allow us to offer a comprehensive suite of tools to navigate an increasingly complex business reality. They're deservedly seen as integral in improving outcomes, and each is a proven leader in their respective space. By embracing innovation with these technology leaders, our clients will be set up for long-term success and growth," said Billy Leigh, Head of Strategy at Embark.

"We're excited to welcome Embark to the Anaplan partner ecosystem," said Ray Curbelo, Vice President, Partners and Alliances, at Anaplan. "Our robust global partner network plays a critical role in helping our customers recognize outsized value from their Anaplan implementations, and we look forward to working with the team at Embark to help CFOs turn planning into their competitive edge."

About Embark

Embark is a new kind of business advisory firm, one intent on disrupting the professional services industry with a unique, innovative business model and mindset for the advisory space. Founded in 2010, the firm now services an ever-growing list of top-tier markets, including Dallas, Houston, Austin, Denver, Phoenix, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Salt Lake City, Tampa Bay, Charlotte, Nashville, Miami, and Atlanta. Specifically, Embark helps organizations optimize finance, accounting, and technology with specialists from a spectrum of practice areas and industries. The firm has built an unprecedented company culture for elite consultants to transform the way businesses utilize people, processes, & technology. For more information, visit www.embarkwithus.com .

