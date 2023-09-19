Fundkite Welcomes Zach Swenson as Chief Revenue Officer, Paving the Way for a New Era of Success

MIAMI, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundkite, a rapidly growing financial services firm, announces the appointment of Zach Swenson as the company's Chief Revenue Officer. With a proven track record of driving substantial revenue growth and a wealth of experience in the FinTech sector, Swenson is poised to lead Fundkite into a new era of unprecedented success.

Zach Swenson, Chief Revenue Officer-Fundkite (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to welcome Zach to the Fundkite family," said Alex Shvarts CEO/Founder. "His proven expertise and integrity make him the perfect fit to lead our revenue initiatives and drive our company to even greater heights."

Prior to joining Fundkite, Zach Swenson held the position of Senior Director of Lender Strategy and Onboarding at Lendio, where he showcased a holistic approach to developing high-impact solutions. His strategic acumen and ability to cultivate invaluable partnerships led to the successful execution of numerous initiatives, solidifying his reputation as an industry leader.

Zach Swenson's appointment marks a pivotal moment for Fundkite, as the company anticipates significant growth and expansion under his guidance. With his leadership and extensive industry knowledge, Fundkite is well positioned to continue to revolutionize the financial technology landscape.

