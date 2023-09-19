Last chance to win one of four replica championship bicycles

World Bicycle Relief offers you a unique opportunity to ride like a cycling pro while making a meaningful impact on the lives of rural women and girls through bicycles. Don't miss out—the raffle ends on September 30th!

CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Women's cycling is currently enjoying a remarkable surge in popularity and success, thanks in no small part to the achievements of four exceptional women. On a bicycle women can achieve amazing things, as demonstrated by the incredible careers of professional cyclists Annemiek van Vleuten, Marianne Vos, Kate Courtney, and Evie Richards.

In celebration of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships held in Scotland in August, as van Vleuten retires from competitive racing, and Vos, Courtney and Richards ride to their next championship events, these cycling legends joined forces to support World Bicycle Relief, the official charity partner of the event. Each of these remarkable athletes, in collaboration with their brand sponsors, provided a replica of the bicycle they used during the Championships. These exclusive replicas are up for grabs through a raffle, with all proceeds supporting World Bicycle Relief's programs.

World Bicycle Relief is a global nonprofit organization dedicated to providing access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities through the power of bicycles. The organization distributes specially-designed Buffalo Bicycles to rural communities where distance acts as a barrier to essential services and livelihood opportunities. By raffling these exclusive replica championship bicycles, World Bicycle Relief aims to raise critical funds to continue its mission.

"World Bicycle Relief is so honored that these amazing women and their brands have come together to support our programs. Whether it is chasing the rainbow stripes at the recent UCI Cycling World Championships, or chasing an education or livelihood, women and girls are able to achieve remarkable things on two wheels," says Claire Geiger, World Bicycle Relief's Director of Global Partnerships.

"We distribute 70% of our bicycles to women and girls to make sure that they don't get left behind. With a bicycle women and girls in rural areas are better able to continue their education, earn a wage, and access basic services like healthcare. Riding saves them time and fosters a sense of safety and empowerment."

Four lucky supporters have the opportunity to win one-of-a-kind, fully equipped bicycles from some of the world's leading cycling brands, including:

A replica of Annemiek van Vleuten's CANYON AEROAD CFR DISC : Developed for elite athletes and designed for the toughest races, the Canyon Aeroad CFR Disc has received direct input from world-class riders. This might just be their fastest road bike yet. (Size: Extra Small)

A replica of Marianne Vos's CERVÉLO S5 : The S5's sole purpose is to reach the finish line first. With riders like Wout van Aert, Marianne Vos, and Christophe LaPorte, it's an unparalleled racing machine that secured Vos's green jersey at the 2022 Tour de France Femmes. Cervélo has meticulously improved every detail of the S5 based on their invaluable input. (Size: Small)

Evie Richards's TREK SUPERCALIBER 9.9 Team Issue : This Gen 1 Trek Supercaliber Team Issue, ridden by Elite XCO World Champion Evie Richards, has seen World Cup podiums and British Championship victories. It's set up exactly as Evie rode it. (Size: Medium)

A replica of Kate Courtney's SCOTT SPARK RC : The SCOTT Spark RC combines top-notch carbon engineering, unparalleled integration, and a spec list worthy of elite racers. Featuring the best components from SCOTT, SRAM, ROCKSHOX, and SYNCROS, this bike includes a limited edition frame decal featuring Kate Courtney and World Bicycle Relief. (Size: Medium)

"To me and to so many women around the world, bikes are freedom. Through their incredible programs, World Bicycle Relief gets bikes into the hands of women and girls in rural areas for whom they can provide not only a means of physical transportation but the seed for cultural transformation," says Kate Courtney, professional mountain bike racer for Scott-SRAM MTB Racing and former Elite XCO World Champion.

To enter the raffle for a chance to win one of these four replica championship bicycles, simply support World Bicycle Relief through viprize.org/wbr . Funds raised directly benefit World Bicycle Relief's programs in Africa and South America. Hurry, the competition closes on September 30, 2023. Don't miss your chance to ride like a champion and make a lasting impact!

About World Bicycle Relief

Founded in 2005, World Bicycle Relief mobilizes communities in rural regions around the world to thrive with life-changing bicycles. World Bicycle Relief accomplishes its mission by distributing specially designed, high-quality bicycles through philanthropic and social enterprise programs.

These purpose-designed bicycles are built to withstand the challenging terrain and conditions in low-income, rural areas around the world. In areas where transportation options are limited, a bike is a life-changing tool that helps individuals transform their futures.

To date, World Bicycle Relief has delivered more than 755,000 bicycles and trained more than 3,000 mechanics in Africa, Southeast Asia, and South America. World Bicycle Relief is a registered nonprofit in the USA, Canada, Colombia, UK, Germany, Switzerland, and Australia, and has assembly facilities in Colombia, Kenya, Malawi, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

