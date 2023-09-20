Capsida Biotherapeutics to Present at Jefferies Cell & Genetic Medicine Summit and the 2023 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capsida Biotherapeutics ("Capsida") today announced that Peter Anastasiou, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate update at the following upcoming investor and industry conferences:

Jefferies Cell & Genetic Medicine Summit on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 9:30 AM ET . The meeting is being held September 26-27, 2023 in New York, NY .

2023 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM PT . The meeting is being held October 10-12, 2023 in Carlsbad, CA.

The Capsida corporate presentation can be accessed by visiting the presentations section of the Company's website at www.capsida.com.

About Capsida Biotherapeutics

Capsida Biotherapeutics is an integrated gene therapy company developing treatments for rare and common diseases across all ages. Capsida's new class of engineered adeno associated virus (AAV)-based delivery technologies enables a broad range of therapeutic modalities, including DNA, RNA, gene editors, vectorized antibodies and other genetic cargoes, to be systemically delivered to specific organ systems while simultaneously limiting exposure to non-targeted organs. Capsida's proprietary capsid engineering and broad IP estate allows for identification and development of capsids with tropism for any tissue or cell type. The company's initial focus has been delivering therapeutic cargoes intravenously to the central nervous system (CNS) with high transduction levels to the desired tissues and cells. The company is developing a pipeline of both wholly owned programs in CNS and partnered programs with AbbVie (CNS and broad range of ophthalmic disorders), Lilly (CNS), and CRISPR Therapeutics (CNS). Capsida was founded in 2019 by lead investors Versant Ventures and Westlake Village BioPartners and originated from groundbreaking research in the laboratory of Viviana Gradinaru, Ph.D., a neuroscience professor at Caltech. Visit us at www.capsida.com.

