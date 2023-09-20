Linux Foundation Launches OpenTofu: A New Open Source Alternative to Terraform

Backed by industry leaders and hundreds of developers, OpenTofu is set to become the go-to infrastructure as code solution.

BILBAO, Spain , Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Linux Foundation announced the formation of OpenTofu , an open source alternative to Terraform's widely used infrastructure as code provisioning tool. Previously named OpenTF , OpenTofu is an open and community-driven response to Terraform's recently announced license change from a Mozilla Public License v2.0 (MPLv2) to a Business Source License v1.1, providing everyone with a reliable, open source alternative under a neutral governance model.

While Terraform has been instrumental in simplifying infrastructure management in cloud environments, recent licensing changes have raised concerns within the open source community. OpenTofu is an open source successor to the MPLv2-licensed Terraform that will be community-driven, impartial, layered and modular, and backward-compatible.

With broad support from industry leaders like Harness, Gruntwork, Spacelift, env0, Scalr, Digger, Terrateam, Massdriver, Terramate, and others, OpenTofu has received formal pledges spanning 140+ organizations and 600+ individuals. OpenTofu will ensure the continued development and availability of its codebase and has a starting commitment of a minimum of 18 full-time developers over at least the next five years.

"The launch of OpenTofu signifies a collective commitment to fostering truly open collaboration and innovation in the realm of infrastructure as code," said Jim Zemlin, Executive Director at the Linux Foundation. "OpenTofu's dedication to open source principles underscores our shared vision of providing accessible, reliable tools that empower the tech community."

"We are thrilled about the OpenTofu initiative and look forward to the innovation that happens when you have cross-organization cooperation under open governance," said Chris Aniszczyk, CTO of CNCF. "We also look forward to their collaboration with the CNCF community."

"We believe that the essential building blocks of the modern Internet—tools such as Linux, Kubernetes, and Terraform—must be truly open source," said Yevgeniy (Jim) Brikman, Co-founder and CEO of Gruntwork, and OpenTofu founding team member. "That is the only way to ensure that we are building our industry on top of solid and predictable underpinnings. That is why we are so happy that OpenTofu is now a part of the Linux Foundation: having this project in the hands of a foundation, rather than a single company, means OpenTofu will be community-driven and truly open source—always."

OpenTofu is committed to driving open and collaborative development of infrastructure as code solutions. To learn more about OpenTofu, including how to get involved, contribute, and access their repository, please visit the OpenTofu website and GitHub .

