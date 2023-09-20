The Makers of the SPAM® Brand Launch Social Media Sweepstakes to Celebrate the First Day of Fall

From cozy to creative, fans can share their favorite SPAM® Maple Flavored recipe for a chance to win a year's worth of SPAM® products

AUSTIN, Minn. , Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saturday, Sept. 23, marks the first day of fall, and the makers of the SPAM® brand are celebrating the flavors of the season by asking fans to submit their best recipe using the all-new SPAM® Maple Flavored variety. Now through Oct. 11, brand fans can enter the SPAM® Brand First Day of Fall Sweepstakes by sharing their most creative and versatile maple-flavored SPAM® recipe on social media for a chance to win SPAM® products for a year.

Launched on July 18 as the latest addition to the brand's roster of 11 flavor varieties, SPAM® Maple Flavored features a sweet and savory maple flavor, making it the quintessential food staple in fall-forward recipes, from SPAM® Maple Flavored Poutine to SPAM® Maple Flavored Donuts.

"From warm breakfast dishes on a fall morning to bite-sized snacks while watching football, SPAM® Maple Flavored is the perfect addition to any meal this time of year," said Jennesa Kinscher, senior brand manager for the SPAM® brand. "As this variety was inspired by fan-developed maple recipes along with consumer insights, it makes sense to see how our fans bring SPAM® Maple Flavored from the stove to social for a chance to win even more of what they love."

How To Enter:

To enter the SPAM® Brand First Day of Fall Sweepstakes, follow the SPAM® brand on the social media site where you are entering, including: Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram or TikTok. Post a photo or video of your recipe featuring SPAM® Maple Flavored on the social media site of your choice. Be sure to tag the SPAM® brand with the hashtag #SPAMBrandFallSweepstakes on your post. Ensure your profile settings are public in order for your entry to count. Only one entry per person per social media platform will be accepted.

One grand prize and two runner-up prizes will be awarded during the sweepstakes. The runner up prizes consist of 12 cans of SPAM® brand products and assorted SPAM® brand merchandise. The grand prize includes a year's worth of SPAM® brand products (144 cans), plus a SPAM® brand merchandise gift basket.

The SPAM® Brand First Day of Fall Sweepstakes is open from noon CT today to noon CT on Oct., 11, 2023. Winners will be contacted via direct message on Oct. 25, 2023.

For more information on the SPAM® Brand First Day of Fall Sweepstakes and for the official rules, please visit www.spam.com/first-day-of-fall-sweepstakes. To find SPAM® Maple Flavored recipe inspiration and where to purchase near you, visit www.spam.com/varieties/spam-maple.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.

Media Contact:

Rachel Burnett

Rachel.Burnett@bcw-global.com

412-328-3786

