Powerbridge Technologies Expands Global Trade Digital Platform Services Across Asia and Europe

ZHUHAI, China, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBTS) ("Powerbridge") is pleased to announce a significant step in its global expansion efforts through a strategic partnership with a prominent global smartphone provider (the "Client"). This collaboration underscores Powerbridge's commitment to enhancing its global reach and services, potentially offering growth opportunities for all stakeholders.

In line with its mission to facilitate digital transformation for international enterprises, Powerbridge will collaborate with the Client to optimize their global supply chain and compliance operations across Asia and Europe. This partnership reflects the trust that leading industry players have in Powerbridge's capabilities.

Powerbridge's acclaimed Global Trade Digital Platform services, currently operational in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Indonesia, are set to expand to key European markets, including the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Hungary. These expansion plans are expected to unfold gradually and are part of Powerbridge's broader international growth strategy.

Additionally, Powerbridge is exploring opportunities to support the establishment and operation of free trade zones in emerging economies in the Middle East and Africa. The company is also actively engaging with global channel partners to explore international trading opportunities in various sectors.

Stewart Lor, CEO of Powerbridge, expressed his confidence: "We believe this partnership signifies a positive step forward in our global expansion journey and will elevate Powerbridge into a prominent global player. Powerbridge remains committed to delivering value to our clients and shareholders as we explore opportunities for growth in new markets."

About Powerbridge

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBTS) is a global provider of technology solutions and services across multiple industries. The Company is engaged in four segments of business: global trade digital platform and services, agritech and agribusiness solutions, integrated renewable energy and agribusiness solutions, and crypto equipment trading and cryptomining operations.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may", "will", "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements; specifically, the Company's statements regarding listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market and the IPO are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

