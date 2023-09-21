Via Nova Therapeutics Announces FDA clearance of Investigational New Drug (IND) application for VNT-101, a novel direct-acting antiviral against Influenza A virus

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Via Nova Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing therapeutics to treat viral infections with significant unmet medical need, today announced the clearance of its Investigational New Drug (IND) application from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Influenza A nucleoprotein inhibitor, VNT-101.

Vi Nova Logo (PRNewsfoto/Via Nova Therapeutics) (PRNewswire)

"We look forward to evaluating VNT-101 in the clinic," said Don Ganem MD, Co-Founder and CEO of Via Nova Therapeutics. "This is an important step to developing a flu antiviral with a novel mechanism of action, and a milestone for Via Nova Therapeutics as we advance our first compound into the clinic."

About the VNT-101 program

VNT-101 is a novel investigational small molecule being developed for treatment of seasonal influenza A infection. It is directed against a novel target, the influenza A nucleoprotein (NP). VNT-101 has demonstrated activity in vitro against seasonal influenza A and highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 and H7N9 strains. Due to VNT-101's novel mechanism of action, it has also demonstrated activity in vitro against influenza A strains harboring resistance mutations to currently available influenza therapeutics.

About Via Nova Therapeutics

Via Nova's mission is to discover and develop safe and effective new therapies for viral diseases for which current treatments are lacking or inadequate. Founded in August of 2021 with the in-licensing of antiviral programs from Novartis, Via Nova Therapeutics' programs target influenza A virus, human rhinovirus, BK polyomavirus, and adenovirus. These programs target acute viral respiratory and ocular infections, and infections of the immune compromised. For more information about our people, science, and pipeline, please visit www.vianovatx.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Via Nova Therapeutics