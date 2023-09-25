New Independent Production Company Military Movies Releases First Feature Film "LONESOME SOLDIER"

Opening November 3rd, 2023, Exclusively in Theaters

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent film production company Military Movies, will release its first feature on November 3rd with an expansion run on Veteran's Day Weekend. "Lonesome Soldier" is a contemporary rendering of a soldier's experience from the Iraq War. Producers plan is to open throughout the U.S. by targeting theaters located in military communities and areas that have supported previous Military films.

Directed by Nino Aldi, "Lonesome Soldier" was co-written by Alexander Randazzo and Oscar-nominated Lionel Chetwynd. The film is a True American Story based on the novel of the same title by Linda Lee. C. Charles Pappas, Mark Wallace and Randazzo produced, with Executive Producers James Dillon, Steve Monroe, Richard Randazzo and an additional network of investors who wanted the story told.

In addition to co-writing the screenplay, Alexander Randazzo stepped into the starring role of Jackson Harlow, a young man with a promising future that is dramatically changed after he joins the National Guard. Rounding out the ensemble cast are John Ashton, Allison McAtee, Steve Monroe, Jesse James, Dion Earl, Flavia Watson, Leah Grosjean and Michael Southworth.

Said Randazzo, "We're excited about Military Movies and our first feature. I come from a military family and am really connected with the story. We believe the military community is underrepresented as far as contemporary entertainment media, and we are determined to bring this project to life on the big screen."

Military Movies, who is also theatrically distributing the film, have several scripts in development with plans to roll out more military offerings, service-oriented documentaries and general fare that tells authentic character focused stories. Additionally, the company plans to partner with several Non-Profit organizations serving U.S. veterans for marketing initiatives and awareness of the film's message. A percentage of proceeds will be going to veterans in need of mental health support.

Military Movies is a production and distribution platform that produces authentic films representing people who serve and their families. The company believes this is a genre that offers a wide canvas to tell compelling stories and build a brand to illuminate "the why" our nation's service members raise their right hands and answer the call to serve.

