Investment and Risk Management Expert Robert Litterman Named to CDC Foundation Board

ATLANTA, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Litterman, PhD, a founding partner of Kepos Capital, a New York City-based investment firm and chairman of the Kepos Capital Risk Committee, has been elected to a five-year term on the board of directors of the CDC Foundation. In this role, Litterman will join other board members to provide guidance and oversight to the CDC Foundation, which is the independent nonprofit created by Congress to mobilize philanthropic and private-sector resources to support the critical health protection work of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the nation's public health system.

CDC Foundation Logo (PRNewsfoto/CDC Foundation) (PRNewswire)

As an economist and risk management professional, Litterman spent the majority of his career at Goldman Sachs & Co., where he served in research, risk management, investments and thought leadership roles. He oversaw the Quantitative Investment Strategies Group in the Asset Management division. In 1994, he was named a partner of Goldman Sachs and became head of the firm-wide risk function. Prior to this role, Litterman served as co-director of the Fixed Income Research and Model Development Group.

Prior to joining Goldman Sachs, Litterman was an assistant vice president in the Research Department of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, as well as an assistant professor in the Economics Department at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

"I'm excited to welcome Bob to our board. His financial skillset along with his passion for public health, including the health impacts from our changing climate, will play a pivotal role in our mission to extend the lifesaving work of CDC and the public health system," said Judy Monroe, MD, president and chief executive officer of the CDC Foundation.

Litterman serves on a number of boards including the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, Ceres, World Wildlife Fund, Woodwell Climate Research Center, the Climate Leadership Council, the Niskanen Center, University Corporation for Atmospheric Research (UCAR) and the Climate-related Financial Risk Advisory Committee (CFRAC) of the Financial Stability Oversight Council.

Litterman was inducted into Risk Magazine's Risk Management Hall of Fame and named the 2013 Risk Manager of the Year by the Global Association of Risk Professionals. In 2012, he was the inaugural recipient of the S. Donald Sussman Fellowship at MIT's Sloan School of Management. In 2008, he received the Nicholas Molodovsky Award from the CFA Institute Board as well as the International Association of Financial Engineers/SunGard Financial Engineer of the Year Award.

Litterman earned a bachelor of science degree in human biology from Stanford University and a PhD in economics from the University of Minnesota.

About The CDC Foundation

The CDC Foundation helps the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) save and improve lives by unleashing the power of collaboration between CDC, philanthropies, corporations, organizations and individuals to protect the health, safety and security of America and the world. The CDC Foundation is the go-to nonprofit authorized by Congress to mobilize philanthropic partners and private-sector resources to support CDC's critical health protection mission. Since 1995, the CDC Foundation has raised over $2 billion and launched more than 1,300 programs impacting a variety of health threats from chronic disease conditions including cardiovascular disease and cancer, to infectious diseases like rotavirus and HIV, to emergency responses, including COVID-19 and Ebola. The CDC Foundation managed hundreds of CDC-led programs in the United States and in more than 90 countries last year. Learn more at www.cdcfoundation.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CDC Foundation