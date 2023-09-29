CPSC: Future Motion Recalls Onewheel Self-Balancing Electric Skateboards Due to Crash Hazard; Four Deaths Reported

WASHINGTON, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Name of Product: Onewheel Electric Skateboards (all models)

Hazard: The skateboards can stop balancing the rider if the boards' limits are exceeded, posing a crash hazard that can result in serious injury or death.

Remedy: Repair, Refund

Consumer Contact:

Future Motion online at https://recall.onewheel.com or at https://onewheel.com and click on "Recall" for more information or by phone at 800-283-7943 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Future Motion Inc., of Santa Cruz, California, are announcing the recall of 300,000 Onewheel Self-Balancing Electric Skateboards. The skateboards can stop balancing the rider if the boards' limits are exceeded, posing a crash hazard that can result in serious injury or death.

Future Motion has received dozens of reports of incidents involving the electric skateboards, including four reported deaths between 2019 and 2021 and injuries such as traumatic brain injury, concussion, paralysis, upper-body fractures, lower-body fractures and ligament damage. The reported deaths resulted from head trauma and, in at least three of those incidents, the rider was not wearing a helmet. Future Motion and the CPSC encourage all riders to wear personal protective equipment while riding.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Onewheel electric skateboards. Consumers with the Onewheel GT, Onewheel Pint X, Onewheel Pint, or Onewheel+ XR electric skateboards should download or update the Onewheel app, and use the app to update the firmware on their board to include Haptic Buzz alert functionality. Haptic Buzz is a tactile and audible warning system that provides the rider with a buzzing sensation and sound when nearing the limits of the board or when in low battery or error states. The firmware update for the Onewheel GT will be available within one week, with the firmware update for the Pint X, Pint, and XR launching within six weeks. Click here for more information on the firmware update timeline. Consumers with the Original Onewheel or Onewheel+ model should visit https://recall.onewheel.com to arrange for a pro-rated refund in the form of a store credit upon confirmation of disposal of the product.

This recall involves all models of Future Motion Onewheel self-balancing electric skateboards, including Onewheel (original), Onewheel+, Onewheel+ XR, Onewheel Pint, Onewheel Pint X and Onewheel GT. The model name is on the side of the skateboard. The Onewheel logo is printed on the rail of the skateboards.

The recalled Onewheel Electric Skateboards were sold online at www.onewheel.com and other websites and at independent shops nationwide from January 2014 through September 2023 for between $1,050 and $2,200.

The products were manufactured in the United States and distributed by Future Motion Inc., of Santa Cruz, California. Future Motion is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

