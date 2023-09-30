CGTN: CMG's 2023 Mid-Autumn Festival Gala: Family bonds shine under full moon

BEIJING, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 29, with the arrival of the Mid-Autumn Festival, China Media Group (CMG) hosted a Mid-Autumn Gala that brought together Chinese people from across the world to celebrate and pay homage to the moon, fostering a sense of unity during this festive season.

The gala featured a variety of tender and heartwarming programs, infusing the atmosphere with a warm familial embrace. By presenting the perspectives of ordinary people, the event closely reflected the everyday lives of the audience.

The program "Time of Childhood" portrayed the simple and delightful experiences of childhood, highlighting the beauty in its simplicity.

Meanwhile, the program "Father" explored the universal bond of deep love that parents around the world share with their children.

This year, netizens were invited to share a photo with their fathers and tag it with the hashtag "Bring my Dad to CMG's 2023 Mid-Autumn Festival Gala." These photos would then get a chance to appear on the stage screen.

Since its inception, the initiative has garnered nearly 10 million views. Numerous netizens have enthusiastically shared heartwarming photos, expressing their deep emotions and love for their fathers.

Cultural elements incorporated in the gala

This year's gala revolved around five literary elements, containing poetry, wine, the moon, water and bamboo, all of which are the most common forms of cultural imagery found in ancient Chinese poems.

In ancient Chinese history, poetry held the highest literary regard. Beyond concise language and melodic rhythms, imagery, known as yixiang, served as a crucial and artistic tool for conveying intricate emotions.

Rather than directly expressing their feelings, most ancient poets skillfully wove hidden emotions and profound meanings into tangible objects and objective scenes through artistic observation and traditional literary perspectives.

For instance, wine in Chinese culture often symbolizes gatherings, celebrations and toasts. It transcends being merely a beverage, embodying the act of forging connections and reveling with friends and family.

Meanwhile, the moon serves as a recurring motif in Chinese literature and culture, embodying notions like reunion, change, the passage of time and nostalgia.

In the Tang Dynasty (618-907), the renowned poet Zhang Jiuling penned verses like, "As the bright moon shines over the sea, from far away you share this moment with me." These lines reflect the deep homesickness felt by the poet.

The gala presented programs highlighting the five enduring cultural symbols deeply rooted in Chinese history, offering a glimpse into the ancient civilization along the Yangtze River.

A song, "Asking the moon with a wine cup in hand," reflected the wine culture in Chinese history. Another song, "Bright Light," incorporated lyrics from the celebrated litterateur Su Shi of the Northern Song Dynasty (960-1127), conveying themes centered on the resilience and unyielding spirit of the Chinese people.

Symbolic meaning of love and reunion

The gala took place in Yibin City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The main stage was set up in the Yangtze River Park, at the point where the Jinsha River and Minjiang River converge to form the mighty Yangtze River.

Yibin City, renowned as "The First City on the Yangtze River," boasts a rich history of city construction spanning over 2,200 years, more than 3,000 years of tea cultivation heritage and a brewing tradition that stretches back more than 4,000 years.

"Yibin is my ancestral home. Although this is my first time in Lizhuang, I feel a strong sense of familiarity," said Qin Hao, a performer at the gala.

"In Chinese culture, certain images hold universal significance. Symbols like the moon resonate deeply with Chinese people across generations," he said.

The Mid-Autumn Festival holds a special place in the hearts of the Chinese people. Throughout history, this festival has been intertwined with Chinese mythology, folklore and poetry, enriching its cultural significance.

This festival is not just about celebrating the moon; it's also a moment when people express their deepest emotions to their loved ones. It's a time for love, gratitude and cherishing the enduring bonds of family.

