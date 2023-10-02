Bloomie's by Bloomingdale's to Open in Seattle This November

The third Bloomie's location is set to take on the west coast, opening in Seattle's University Village on November 2

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomingdale's today announced that it will open a "Bloomie's" store location in Seattle, WA on November 2, 2023 within University Village. The smaller store concept by Bloomingdale's provides a casual, contemporary, and highly curated experience for shoppers in the Seattle community. This will be the third Bloomie's location to open, with the other stores located in Fairfax, VA and Skokie, IL.

This is the brand's first brick-and-mortar presence in the market, and the 19,000 square-foot, two-floor Bloomie's store will be a great expression of Bloomingdale's with a robust offering of brands and services. The store is expertly designed with flexibility in mind, allowing Bloomie's to adapt and meet the needs of the local Seattle customer while still featuring a contemporary, edited mix that balances casual, trend and function.

Bloomie's will have a powerful curation of men's and women's fashion for local nuances both in brand mix and product categories. It will carry a range of on-trend ready to wear and accessory brands such as Veronica Beard, Rag & Bone, Polo, MZ Wallace, Alo Yoga and more. An expansive shoe section will feature brands like Birkenstock, ON, and Vince and shoppers can also expect coveted beauty brands such as Byredo, Augustinus Bader, and Maison Francis Kurkdjian. Core to the Bloomie's ethos is carving dedicated space for rotating pop ups and trends, thoughtfully selected assortments specific to each location. The Seattle community will have exclusive access to brands Sandro, Maje and James Perse. Bloomie's will proudly be the only point of distribution in Seattle.

"The expansion to University Village represents the introduction of our Bloomie's store concept to the west coast and we are thrilled to be present in the Seattle market," said Charles Anderson, Director of Stores at Bloomingdale's. "Although this is our first physical storefront in the area, Bloomingdale's already has an engaged customer base in the Seattle market. We look forward to welcoming those loyal shoppers, and new guests within the community, to our new location."

To celebrate the grand opening, Bloomie's will be hosting a series of events and activations to welcome and introduce the store concept to the community:

Official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: On November 2 , the doors to Bloomie's will officially be open with a celebratory ribbon cutting, hosted by Charles Anderson , Director of Stores. We invite the community to come down and be the first shop in our first West Coast Bloomies location.

Jenny Cookies and receive a Retail Therapy Candle set as a gift with any purchase, following the ribbon cutting. Opening Day Festivities: Shoppers can treat themselves to fashion-themed sweets from local favorite bakery,and receive a Retail Therapy Candle set as a gift with any purchase, following the ribbon cutting.

Cotton Candy Cart : Friday, November 3 , Cotton Candy lovers of all ages can stop by the store and experience a cotton candy artist bringing candy to life through animal creations, as well as pre-packaged cotton candy as a gift with purchase.

Saturday, November 4 , in partnership and support of the Seattle Humane Society , the Seattle community can bring their four-legged friends to get their photo snapped and strut down the Bloomie's carpet. Seattle Barkery and The Confectionary will also provide Bloomie's special treats for the dogs and their owners. Dog Fashion Show:, in partnership and support of the, thecommunity can bring their four-legged friends to get their photo snapped and strut down the Bloomie's carpet. Seattle Barkery and The Confectionary will also provide Bloomie's special treats for the dogs and their owners.

Bloomie's at University Village is excited to open its doors and welcome the Seattle community, and will continue to impress multi-generational customers with its curated collection of designers and brands. Bloomie's will quickly become the go-to neighborhood store for all of Seattle to enjoy with convenient services like styling, easy returns, pickups, alterations, gift wrapping and much more. The highly curated list of vendors and personalized services will cater to the needs and expectations of Bloomie's Seattle customers, while also giving the opportunity for shoppers to explore new and exciting trends and products.

For more information on the opening of Bloomie's University Village, grand opening celebrations, and more, please visit bloomies.com .

About Bloomingdale's

Bloomingdale's is America's only nationwide, full-line, upscale department store. A division of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M), it currently operates 32 Bloomingdale's stores, 21 Bloomingdale's The Outlet stores, and two Bloomie's stores in California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Washington. In addition, Bloomingdale's has an international presence with a location in Dubai and Kuwait. Founded in 1872, the iconic retailer celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2022. Be sure to follow @bloomingdales on social media, become a Loyallist, and for more information, or to shop any time, visit www.bloomingdales.com .

