ID.me Appoints Chris Mills as Chief Revenue Officer

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ID.me, the market-leading secure digital identity network, announces the appointment of Chris Mills as Chief Revenue Officer. Mills brings 30 years of enterprise sales experience and leadership, and a proven track record for accelerating companies' go-to-market function, leading enterprise sales strategy, building high performing teams, and managing global customer relationships across industries.

Mills will lead ID.me's go-to-market revenue and field operations, including sales, customer success and channel partnerships, as ID.me scales toward its next phase of growth.

"Chris is an outstanding addition to our senior leadership team, and we're fortunate to have his expertise supporting our company mission," said Blake Hall, ID.me's co-founder and CEO. "Chris joins us at a time of rapid growth for our company. Building and scaling our go-to-market team is a critical part of realizing our vision to streamline people's lives wherever they go as we build out the identity layer of the internet. The experience and leadership Chris brings to that work will be a crucial part of our future success."

Prior to joining ID.me, Mills served as Chief Revenue Officer at Thrive Global, a leading enterprise behavior change technology company. At Thrive, Mills led the buildout and scaling of the company's go-to-market function, while also overseeing sales, marketing, and customer success. Prior to Thrive, Mills served in leadership roles at ServiceChannel, ServiceNow, Cisco, Avaya, and Servion Global. At ServiceChannel, he transformed the go-to-market function: scaling the team, creating new revenue streams, winning Fortune 50 logos, and driving 70% annual revenue growth culminating in a $1.2 billion acquisition by Fortive. While at ServiceNow, Mills served as Global Sales Leader for the Customer Service Management team, scaling CSM's go-to-market from 4 customers to over 800 customers from 2016 through 2020. Mills' leadership over three decades has garnered numerous industry awards and recognition, including two Stevie Awards for sales leader of the year and sales team of the year.

"ID.me is a market leader transforming how the public navigates today's digital world," said Chris Mills. "As ID.me continues to lead the way in delivering the best product experience and the most trustworthy privacy and security standards, while also bridging the digital equity divide among underserved communities, our strong relationships with our customers will continue to power our growth as a company."

ID.me allows individuals to create secure, private, and portable digital identities that provide access to a rapidly growing network of commercial and government services. More than 114 million members can use their ID.me Wallet to easily verify their identity across 30 states, 15 federal agencies, and over 600 name-brand retailers across ID.me's secure digital identity network. The company provides secure login, identity proofing, and community affiliation verification for organizations across sectors. ID.me's technology meets the federal standards for consumer authentication set by the Commerce Department and is approved as a NIST 800-63-3 IAL2 / AAL2 credential service provider by the Kantara Initiative. ID.me is committed to "No Identity Left Behind" to enable all people to have a secure digital identity. To learn more, visit network.ID.me.

