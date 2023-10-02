U.S. Women's Health Alliance Hosts Payer Provider Summit--Creating an Affordable Healthcare System that Saves Lives Through Stakeholder Collaboration

WASHINGTON, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Women's Health Alliance (USWHA) is committed to transforming to a system that provides consistently high quality, affordable health care to all women through value-based payment models for maternal health. On September 21, members of USWHA leadership hosted their first-ever Payer Provider Summit, bringing together stakeholders in the medical field with congressional representatives, health plans, and physicians to collectively explore challenges and opportunities for making value-based women's healthcare more accessible.

Executives from Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, Elevance Health, Embold Health, March of Dimes, Aetna/CVS Health, along with U.S. Representative Earl L. "Buddy" Carter, shared their perspectives and collaborated in discussions and work sessions with the goal of breaking new ground in value-based healthcare for women.

Through this summit, a synergistic foundation was laid through the increased understanding of the vital importance of effective collaboration and data-sharing between physicians and payers in order to ensure the advancement of value-based healthcare.

"The U.S. maternal mortality rate is trending in the wrong direction, and unfortunately, Georgia has one of the highest in the nation. I introduced bipartisan legislation, the Healthy Moms and Babies Act, to combat this crisis and improve health outcomes for women and children. I appreciate the U.S. Women's Health Alliance for their work to improve maternal health outcomes and am thrilled to have had the opportunity to address key stakeholders at their annual summit."

—Rep. Earl L. "Buddy" Carter (R-GA)

"We are very pleased to have had this opportunity to engage in meaningful discussions with industry stakeholders to explore how we can work together to advance value-based health care for all women, leading to a consistently high-quality, affordable health care system. We are looking forward to continuing to collaborate with legislators, health plans, employers, and other industry leaders to develop robust solutions to reduce the maternal mortality rate and help patients live long and healthy lives."

—Jack Feltz, MD, USWHA President

About the U.S. Women's Health Alliance

The U.S. Women's Health Alliance (USWHA) is an organization representing more than 5,000 private practice providers, including 3,200 private practice OB-GYNs in 35 states and 179 congressional districts, that advocates for improving health outcomes and healthcare affordability for women through transforming our current healthcare system to one that is genuinely value-based, and correctly measures and rewards high-quality care.

USWHA's Mission: "Effectively collaborate as one unified organization of resources, knowledge, and experiences to help private practices thrive in a new healthcare environment while delivering high quality and affordable healthcare to women."

