American Battery Technology Company Announces Annual Shareholders' Meeting for FY2023

RENO, Nev., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Battery Technology Company (ABTC) (NASDAQ: ABAT), an integrated critical battery materials company that is commercializing its technologies for both primary battery minerals manufacturing and secondary minerals lithium-ion battery recycling, announced today that its annual meeting of shareholders will take place on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

As described in the company's proxy materials, shareholders as of the close of business on September 19, 2023, the record date, are entitled to participate in the ABTC Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2023. To participate in the audio webcast, shareholders will need the 16-digit control number included in the proxy materials delivered to such shareholders via Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, proxy card, or the voting instruction form or legal proxy provided by a shareholder's broker. An option to attend as a guest in listen-only will be available if you are not a current stockholder.

The meeting will take place by remote communication via audio webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ABTC2023.

For more information, visit: www.investors.americanbatterytechnology.com.

The company recently issued a shareholder letter noting milestones and its recent uplist to The Nasdaq Capital Market exchange. Read the full letter: American Battery Technology Company Shareholder Letter 2023.

About American Battery Technology Company

American Battery Technology Company (ABTC), headquartered in Reno, Nevada, has pioneered first-of-kind technologies to unlock domestically manufactured and recycled battery metals critically needed to help meet the significant demand from the electric vehicle, stationary storage, and consumer electronics industries. Committed to a circular supply chain for battery metals, ABTC works to continually innovate and master new battery metals technologies that power a global transition to electrification and the future of sustainable energy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking statements." Although the American Battery Technology Company's (the "Company) management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information, unfavorable exploration results, inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development or production, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices, final investment approval and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2023. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

