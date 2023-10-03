Arabsat Unveils Cutting-edge 'Contribution Platform' to Facilitate Seamless Content Distribution

To bolster the innovative platform with advanced technology, the satellite communications provider signed strategic partnerships with TVU Networks and Zixi.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arab Satellite Communications Organization (Arabsat), the foremost satellite services provider in the Arab world and a global leader in satellite operations, has unveiled its innovative 'Contribution Platform,' a one-stop-solution that enables seamless content dissemination for TV channels and bouquet aggregators. The launch of the groundbreaking solution reflects the unwavering commitment of the company to provide unparalleled technology to its customers.

The platform, which is agonistic to video formats and networks, allows TV channels and aggregators to broadcast from their studios to final distribution platforms across the world. This compatibility of the platform is poised to revolutionize the broadcasting landscape, enabling the key stakeholders to overcome traditional barriers and bring their content to global audiences seamlessly.

Reinforcing the capabilities of the Contribution Platform, Arabsat has also signed MoUs with TVU Networks, a pioneer in cloud-based workflow solutions for live content production and distribution, utilizing its industry-leading ISX protocol for ultra-low latency media workflows, and Zixi, a leading innovator in live broadcast-quality video delivery over IP networks. These partnerships will allow Arabsat to empower its customers to effortlessly streamline their contribution processes while maintaining exceptional content quality throughout the distribution chain.

Commenting on the launch of Arabsat's Contribution Platform and the signing of partnerships, Eng. Alhamedi Alanezi, CEO of Arabsat, said: "We are thrilled to unveil our latest venture – the Arabsat Contribution Platform. The launch of the new service runs parallel with our steadfast commitment to delivering state-of-the-art technology to our customers. Our strategic alliances with TVU Networks and Zixi will enable us to utilize their cutting-edge solutions to supplement the capabilities of our platform. The association with TVU Networks would empower us to deliver innovative cloud-based production and playout services while Zixi will allow us to deliver impeccable quality of service over the internet."

Underscoring the significance of the partnership with Arabsat, Yoni Tayar, VP Marketing at TVU Networks, said: "Partnering with Arabsat is a major step towards a future where content distribution is straightforward and boundless. Leveraging TVU's cloud-based solutions, including the adaptable TVU Media Hub platform which ensures seamless integration with any video format, Arabsat can offer an even broader range of content delivery options to their customers."

Emphasizing the value of the partnership with Arabsat, John Wastcoat, SVP Alliances & Marketing at Zixi, said: "The innovative Zixi Software-Defined Video Platform (SDVP®) will provide Arabsat with secure, low-latency, cost-effective and high-quality video delivery over any network. By deploying our advanced, software-defined technology we will empower Arabsat to optimize its performance and significantly enhance the end-to-end viewer experience.

