Biennial Event Recognizes Outstanding Works on Presidential Leadership to Encourage Civic Education and Involvement; Winner to be Announced October 14

BROOKVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Presidential Descendants, housed at The Roosevelt School at Long Island University and dedicated to promoting civic education and involvement, today announced the three finalists for its Biennial Presidential Leadership Book Award.

Long Island University's Society of Presidential Descendants Announce Book Award Finalists

The prestigious award -- which will be presented at an October 14 ceremony in Washington, DC -- recognizes literary excellence and scholarship on the subject of presidential leadership, strategies and policies which have shaped United States history.

From more than 50 entries, the following three finalists have been selected by a panel of historians, judges and Society of Presidential Descendants members:

Douglas Brinkley , PhD, Silent Spring Revolution (Harper) tells about John F. Kennedy , Rachel Carson , Lyndon Johnson , Richard Nixon , and the Great Environmental Awakening. Brinkley chronicles the rise of environmental activism during the Long Sixties (1960-1973), telling the story of an indomitable generation that saved the natural world under the leadership of John F. Kennedy , Lyndon Johnson , and Richard Nixon .



Peter Shinkle , Uniting America ( St. Martin's Press) articulates how FDR and Henry Stimson Brought Democrats and Republicans Together to Win World War II. Shinkle shares the untold story of the most crucial bipartisan alliance in United States history as President Franklin D. Roosevelt urged a divided America to mobilize to defend democracy and freedom in World War II.



William Inboden, PhD, The Peacemaker (Dutton) tells about Ronald Reagan, the Cold War, and the World on the Brink. Inboden provides an account of how Ronald Reagan and his national security team confronted the Soviets, reduced the nuclear threat, won the Cold War, and supported the spread of freedom around the world.

The Society will host its Biennial Presidential Leadership Book Award ceremony on Saturday, October 14 (6 p.m.) at the University Club of Washington DC, with distinguished historian Michael Beschloss serving as Master of Ceremonies.

"Civic involvement is not just a right, it is a responsibility, and the Society of Presidential Descendants recognizes that understanding our nation's shared history is a way to encourage civic education and engagement on every level," noted Tweed Roosevelt, great-grandson of Theodore Roosevelt, founder and chairman at The Roosevelt School at Long Island University and President of the Society of Presidential Descendants.

"Every one of our nation's 46 Presidents have faced significant issues, challenges and crises, and were faced with making decisions which were sure to have a long and lasting impact on the American people and global history," stated Massee McKinley, Vice President of the Society, whose ancestry includes ties to Presidents William McKinley and Grover Cleveland. "The Biennial Presidential Leadership Book Award was established to recognize outstanding literature dedicated to understanding these critical moments which shaped our nation."

"The study of Presidential leadership is an important way to focus on what unites us as a nation and what has brought us together in the toughest times in our history," said Lynda Johnson Robb, daughter of President Lyndon B. Johnson.

"As my grandfather said, 'Progress occurs when courageous, skillful leaders seize the opportunity to change things for the better,'" stated Clifton Truman Daniel, oldest grandson of Harry S. Truman.

Dr. Kimberly R. Cline, President of Long Island University said, "Civics education is a path to ensuring that all Americans are informed and involved in the matters most affecting them. The Roosevelt School and the Society of Presidential Descendants are two important components of Long Island University's challenge to prepare the world leaders of tomorrow through education and engagement."

The Roosevelt School prepares students for careers in international relations, diplomacy, leadership, service, and policy making whether at multinational corporations, foundations, think tanks, non-profit organizations or governmental agencies, and includes:

The Global Service Institute, which inspires community service by connecting volunteers with non-profit organizations;

The Steven S. Hornstein Cener for Policy, Polling and Analysis;

The Center for the Study of the Presidency;

The Society of Presidential Descendants; and

The "White House Experience," an interactive recreation of the Oval Office, Situation Room, Press Briefing Room and other White House features where local high school students take part in simulated real-time crises.

The Roosevelt School also partners with the Museum of Democracy to serve as its permanent home and features a display from the nation's largest private collection of Presidential campaign memorabilia.

The Society of Presidential Descendants are all direct descendants of United States presidents who united to offer a contemporary educational platform that highlights the present-day relevance of historic presidential leadership. Their mission is to enable the public to better understand the leaders who have shaped the nation and encourage all Americans to exercise their civic rights.

About Long Island University

Long Island University, founded in 1926, is a leading research and teaching university that continues to redefine higher education by providing high-quality academic instruction by world-class faculty, serving more than 15,000 students from its Long Island and Brooklyn campuses. Recognized by Forbes for its emphasis on experiential learning and by the Brookings Institution for its "value added" to student outcomes, the University is ranked in the top 7% of national research universities. LIU has a network of over 285,000 alumni, including industry leaders and entrepreneurs around the globe. Visit www.liu.edu for more information.

