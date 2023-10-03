T5 Data Centers Acquires Third Location in Tier One Chicago Market

36 MW immediately available for lease to hyperscale and enterprise customers

ATLANTA, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- T5 Data Centers (T5) , the telecommunications industry's only full lifecycle data center partner, announces the acquisition of a third data center facility (Chicago lll) in Northlake, IL., a key submarket in Chicago. With 36 megawatts (MW) of IT capacity available, T5's facility will meet the surging demand for data center space driven by the hyperscale and enterprise customers.

T5's new Chicagoland facility will meet surging demand for data center space with 36 MW of capacity

"By strategically locating our new data center in an area facing power constraints, we're providing our clients with state-of-the-art data infrastructure while contributing to the region's sustainable growth," said David Horowitz, Executive Vice President, Leasing. "It's a testament to our commitment to overcoming challenges and transforming them into opportunities, demonstrating that even in the face of constraints, we can power progress and drive digital transformation with our ForeverOn solutions."

Due to limited acquisition opportunities, the facility, strategically located in the Chicago suburbs, will meet the growing demands of hyperscale companies and enterprises for secure, scalable and efficient data center capacity. T5's comprehensive data center lifecycle services platform and sustainable design are poised to offer several significant benefits to hyperscale and enterprise clients.

Scalable Solutions: With a massive 36 MW capacity, Hyperscale and Enterprise tenants can scale their operations rapidly without power limitations and benefit from flexible solutions tailored to their needs.

Energy Efficiency: The new facility reduces operational costs and environmental impact by employing the latest energy-efficient technologies that support a ForeverOn environment.

Redundancy and Reliability: The Chicago lll data center will be built with multiple layers of redundancy, ensuring continuous uptime and business continuity.

High-Speed Connectivity: The data center is strategically located to provide low-latency, high-speed connectivity to major metropolitan areas, facilitating seamless data transmission.

Data Security and Compliance: The facility adheres to stringent security protocols and compliance standards, ensuring that sensitive hyperscale and enterprise data is safeguarded and regulatory requirements are met.

Cost Optimization: Outsourcing data center services allows enterprises to save on capital expenses, maintenance costs, and staffing, ultimately reducing operational expenses.

Expert Support: Customers can leverage the expertise of T5's experienced team for on-site and remote support, ensuring smooth operations 24/7.

