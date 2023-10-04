Chicago Non-Profit Raises Joy through 1st Annual Double Good Days Event

The Double Good Kids Foundation hosts full day of hands-on, educational and sensory-friendly experiences for children with special needs

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Double Good Kids Foundation , a non-profit organization dedicated to tilting the playing field and creating joy for children with special needs, held its first ever Double Good Days event at the Kohl Children's Museum in Glenview, Ill. on Sunday, Oct. 1. The event brought together 550 attendees from across the Chicagoland area, along with a variety of local non-profit organizations, for a day filled with equitable learning experiences and activities. Photos of the event can be found HERE .

The event held two separate sessions to ensure as many families as possible could attend without overwhelming the children. Event partners from the Chicago area included GiGi's Playhouse, Ignite Glass Studios, Jack and Jill of America, Lincolnway Special Recreation Association, Mane in Heaven Mini Therapy Horses, Rainbow Animal Assisted Therapy, Science Olympiad and USASF Exceptional Athletes.

"We are thrilled with the turnout of the first Double Good Days event, but are even more proud to have had the opportunity to connect with these families," said Tim Heitmann, founder and CEO of Double Good. "We're very grateful to be able to provide these experiences to children with special needs and their families – a community who is often underrepresented – and know it could not have been accomplished without the support of our Double Good customers and the participating organizations that helped bring it to life."

Since 2017, Double Good has been in the business of supporting qualified and impactful non-profit organizations across the U.S. through the donation of popcorn, equipment, educational opportunities and volunteer hours. That history, paired with the desire to maximize our impact on the lives of children with special needs, led to the creation of the foundation.

"Thanks to the wonderful people at the Double Good Kids Foundation for organizing such a great event for our kids. Each activity was new and fun for my son – he especially loved the therapy dogs and the Paint-a-Car. We can't wait for next year," said Danielle M., one of the parents in attendance at Double Good Days.

The Double Good Kids Foundation acts as an extension of the Double Good mission, focusing specifically on reaching an underrepresented segment of America's youth and bringing them joy through fun-filled, interactive, sensory experiences.

For more information on Double Good and the Double Good Kids Foundation, visit www.doublegood.com .

About Double Good

Founded in 1998, Double Good was born out of a love for delicious popcorn and grew into a passion for positively impacting the community. Double Good combines an easy-to-use virtual fundraising platform with award-winning popcorn to help create opportunities for children and teens to realize their dreams. Most recently, Double Good was included in the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing businesses for 2023 and was recognized on the Crain's Fast 50 list (No. 18) for Chicago's fastest growing companies. In 2022, Double Good was also honored with Inc.'s Best in Business award for its popcorn donation program, which has enabled users to donate millions of dollars worth of popcorn to health care workers and youth advocates across the country. In addition to its fundraising platform and donation program, the company amplifies inspiring stories and social issues facing today's youth through its content production arm, Double Good Studios, and the Double Good Kids Foundation dedicated to providing equitable experiences for children with special needs. To learn more on how Double Good can create joy for you, visit www.doublegood.com .

About The Double Good Kids Foundation

The Double Good Kids Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to tilting the playing field for children with special needs and unlocking experiences they may not be able to access. The Double Good Kids Foundation acts as an extension of Double Good's mission, reaching an underrepresented segment of America's youth and bringing them joy through fun-filled, interactive, sensory-friendly experiences. For more information on the Double Good Kids Foundation, or to learn more about Double Good, visit www.doublegood.com /shop.

