ENTRIES OPEN NOW FOR THE AKC NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP PRESENTED BY ROYAL CANIN

- Premium List Available on AKC.org -

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Entries are now open for the 2023 AKC National Championship presented by Royal Canin, which returns to Orlando's Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) North/South Concourse this December 16th and 17th. Entries are also open for the AKC/Royal Canin National All-Breed Puppy and Junior Stakes, taking place on Friday, December 15th at the OCCC, and the AKC National Owner-Handled Series Finals, which will take place on December 15th and 16th also at the OCCC. The three premium lists and all event updates can be found by visiting the AKC National Championship event page or clicking HERE.

The AKC National Championship is one of the world's premiere dog events. It is the largest dog show in the United States and the only conformation dog show hosted by the American Kennel Club. It crowns America's National Champion.

Eight other spectacular events featuring AKC sports are held in conjunction with the National Championship; The AKC Agility Invitational presented by YuMOVE, the AKC Obedience Classic, the AKC Fast CAT Invitational, Junior handler competitions in Conformation, Agility, Obedience, and Rally, and special attraction diving dogs. Earlier in the week at the OCCC, spectators can see top dogs compete at the Space Coast Kennel Club of Palm Bay, Brevard Kennel Club, and Central Florida Kennel Club dog shows.

Hotel room blocks are open for those traveling to the event to compete. Visit the AKC National Championship Hotel and Travel page for more information.

Event coverage will be highlighted on AKC.tv®. AKC.tv® is available 24/7 on the web and on the AKC.tv app. Download the app today! It is also available on most streaming platforms.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN KENNEL CLUB

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 25,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests.

Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite and the AKC Museum of the Dog. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

Become a fan of the American Kennel Club on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @AKCDogLovers.

About Royal Canin USA

Royal Canin USA, a subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated is a leader in science-based cat and dog health nutrition. Founded by a veterinarian in 1968, Royal Canin has more than 50 years of experience in delivering individualized nutritional solutions. In collaboration with an expert team of nutritionists, breeders and veterinarians from around the world, Royal Canin places cats and dogs at the central point of the innovation process. The Royal Canin product line offers a range of diets based on size, age, breed, lifestyle and therapeutic requirements. Royal Canin diets are available at veterinary hospitals and pet specialty stores nationwide. To learn more about Royal Canin, visit www.royalcanin.com and "LIKE" us on Facebook at Royal Canin - Home | Facebook.

View original content:

SOURCE The American Kennel Club, Inc.