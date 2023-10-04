AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Jeep® Brand Expands Badge of Honor Program to 68 Trails

Jeep® brand adds six new trails to the Badge of Honor program

New trails include two in Kansas , two in Pennsylvania , one in Arkansas and one in Missouri

All 68 Badge of Honor trails are included in the new 2024 Jeep Wrangler and 2024 Jeep Gladiator Jeep Adventure Guides featuring Trails Offroad, which deliver comprehensive off-road trail guides loaded right into the Uconnect 5 Nav system with over-the-air updates available to further enhance the experience

Jeep® brand shows off-roading is more than an activity. It's a way of life.

Jeep Badge of Honor, an online community that celebrates and rewards those who embrace the off-road life, is expanding its catalog to 68 trails, featuring the following six new trails:

Quartz Canyon: Hot Springs Off-road Park , Arkansas

Barney Rubble Blue Trail #49: Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area, Pennsylvania

Fern Ridge Trail #121: Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area, Pennsylvania

C-2 Trail #141: Kansas Rocks Recreation Park, Kansas

Rattlesnake Alley Trail #149: Kansas Rocks Recreation Park, Kansas

Cougar Crossing: Southern Missouri Off-road Ranch, Missouri

Customers can download and use the Jeep Badge of Honor app to discover trail highlights, difficulty ratings and user photos, then earn hard badges to display on their Jeep brand 4x4 vehicles.

The Badge of Honor trails are also included in the new Jeep Adventure Guides, a built-in off-road adventure trail guide system featuring Trails Offroad, a leader in off-road trail guides and maps.

Downloaded right into the Uconnect 5 Nav system in the new 2024 Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator and displayed on the new 12.3-inch high-resolution screen, the available Jeep Adventure Guides deliver detailed guides and maps for more than 200 off-road destinations that span coast to coast, giving Jeep customers new adventures, whether they're discovering their first trail or visiting their favorite repeat destination. Part of the 200-plus trail guides, the 68 Jeep Badge of Honor trails include the Rubicon Trail in California, Hell's Revenge in Utah and Jericho Mountain in New Hampshire.

For even more adventures, owners can upgrade to an annual $39.99 premium subscription that unlocks Trails Offroad's full catalog of 3,000-plus trail guides.

The Trails Offroad catalog spans a wide variety of difficulty levels and terrains and boasts an unmatched level of information and quality, including:

All trails rated by experts based on real-world evaluation

Consistent difficulty rating

Route description

Key waypoints for turns, obstacles and points of interest

This new partnership gives Jeep customers detailed information about the best off-road adventures across the United States and Canada, with over-the-air updates available to further enhance the experience. Customers will also be able to navigate directly to the trailhead of their chosen off-road adventure and to keep track of their progress by following integrated trail route maps. The unrivaled in-vehicle integration further cements the Jeep brand's off-road leadership.

Since debuting on the 2024 Jeep Wrangler, Jeep Adventure Guides are being enhanced with a new Follow Mode that provides the right information at the right time by displaying pop-ups for waypoints, such as intersection directions, obstacles or point of interests, as the driver approaches the waypoint on the trail. Also, for trails that can be traversed both directions, customers will be able to navigate to the end of the trail in addition to the start of the trail.

