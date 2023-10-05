Byrna's Less-Lethal Technologies Gain Traction in Argentina

ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Byrna Technologies Inc. ("Byrna" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BYRN), a personal defense technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative less-lethal personal security solutions, today announced a significant expansion of its presence in Argentina where the discourse surrounding less-lethal law enforcement methods and calls to equip police with less lethal weapons have taken center stage in the midst of presidential, provincial, and municipal elections.

The Córdoba Provincial Police force, which comprises of approximately 40,000 officers, recently purchased 1,000 state-of-the-art launchers as part of Byrna's comprehensive rollout that began earlier this year. Since then, local news media have reported more than 40 successful deployments of Byrna launchers by various specialized units of the Córdoba Provincial Police, including road police, special surveillance, and patrol units, highlighting the strong alignment of Byrna's products with the needs of the market.

"This large-scale deployment of Byrna's innovative solutions in the Córdoba Province demonstrates the progressive move towards less-lethal security solutions in Argentina," said Byrna CEO Bryan Ganz. "Byrna launchers, in combination with our powerful projectiles, offer the Córdoba Provincial Police an effective means to neutralize aggressors and threats without resorting to lethal force. This milestone signifies our commitment to advancing less-lethal security options in the region. As we expand our presence across South America through our joint venture, Byrna LATAM, we view this as a pivotal steppingstone towards future deployments. We eagerly anticipate collaborating with agencies in Argentina as they embrace the future of law enforcement through the adoption of less-lethal technologies."

Byrna's impact extends beyond Córdoba, with significant interest from other municipalities in Argentina. Argentina's capital and largest city, Buenos Aires, employs a police department of approximately 26,000 officers and recently took delivery of their initial purchase of 500 Byrna launchers as well as accessories and ammunition. The police departments of Lanus, Tigre, and Ezeiza, municipalities near Buenos Aires, have each recently purchased Byrna launchers and ammunition.

These partnerships highlight the broader shift in Argentina towards less-lethal weapons and are indicative of the ongoing discourse surrounding less-lethal law enforcement methods. Byrna's growing foothold in Argentina is a testament to the effectiveness and demand for less-lethal law enforcement solutions in the region.

Byrna remains dedicated to shaping the global landscape of less-lethal security solutions. As the Company continues to evolve and expand, its trajectory is marked by dynamic collaborations that prioritize human life and security.

