FIT4MOM® ELEVATES THE FITNESS INDUSTRY WITH THE LAUNCH OF THEIR FIRST-EVER PUBLIC PRENATAL AND POSTNATAL CERTIFICATION

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's leading women's fitness franchise, FIT4MOM , is thrilled to announce the launch of the FIT4MOM Prenatal & Postnatal Fitness Certification , their first-ever certification available to all fitness professionals. For 22 years, FIT4MOM has been the leader in the pre and postnatal fitness industry. This groundbreaking course is designed to provide all trainers with the tools they need to safely guide their pregnant and newly postpartum clients along their fitness journey in mind, body, and spirit. With this new certification, it is FIT4MOM's goal to elevate the industry's standards in prenatal and postnatal fitness by coaching and empowering trainers with a new level of expertise.

"We're all about supporting moms every step of the way," explains FIT4MOM founder Lisa Druxman. "This isn't just another fitness certification; it's a guide to helping every mom thrive. We're giving fitness professionals the roadmap to ensure moms feel strong, confident, and supported throughout their motherhood journey."

With the FIT4MOM Prenatal & Postpartum Fitness Certification, trainers will earn Continuing Education Credits (CEC's) from ACE, NASM, and AFAA while gaining a profound understanding of the physical and mental changes that occur during pregnancy and postpartum. The course covers everything from exercise guidelines per trimester to the importance of pelvic floor health for women. Trainers will obtain the expertise to safely customize workouts for the individual needs of their clients and support them across various movement styles, training sessions, fitness classes, and more.

Since its start in 2001, FIT4MOM has championed prenatal and postnatal fitness, touching the lives of thousands of moms nationwide. Their current program certifications have already equipped over 10,000 FIT4MOM instructors across the country. To purchase this course or learn more, visit FIT4MOM's website here . For media inquiries, contact FIT4MOM at lanette@fit4momhq.com .

FIT4MOM ® is a leading national women's fitness franchise designed by moms, for moms. Dedicated to the Strength In Motherhood®, FIT4MOM provides fitness, health, and wellness programs and support for moms from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond. With 1,800 class locations, 1,700 instructors, and 230 franchise owners nationwide, FIT4MOM helps women discover their greatest mental and physical strengths and connects them with a sisterhood in motherhood. FIT4MOM fitness programs include Stroller Strides, FIT4BABY, Body Well, Stroller Barre, Strides 360, Body Boost, Run Club+, and Body Ignite.

