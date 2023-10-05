Fundy Software, creator of the Social Design App, Announces Integration of Slideshows into Reels & Posts, 5 Additional Updates

Social Design App is now the fastest global tool for professional photographers designing social media content

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundy Software Inc. announced 6 new Social Design App updates. The Social Design App allows individuals to take a set of photos from their phone, camera, or desktop, add prompted text if desired, and immediately create multiple sets of stunning reels and carousels. The Social Design App and accompanying Mobile App are free to Fundy subscribers and available as a stand alone for $8 per month.

PPA Hot Ones (PRNewswire)

The new enhancements include:

Two New Types of Slideshows for Reels & Posts

Easily add slideshows to reels and posts formatted 9:16 or 3:2 respectively. Just choose a template and within seconds your slideshow is ready to export and schedule.

Create & Save Your Own Templates

Easily modify any template to reflect your brand and style, and when it's just perfect for you, save it as your own custom template.

Download All Designs in One Tap

At the end of the day, when you're running your own business, it's all about time savings. With just a quick tap, you can export all of your designs instantly. Create a week's worth of content in minutes.

Design On the Big Screen - Download on Mobile

Design stories, carousels and slideshows on any of your big screens and post simply from your mobile.

10 Panel Carousels

Going forward all new carousel and story templates will be for 10 panels – providing even more content to creatives. The company will also be re-designing many old templates to be 10 panels.

Skip The Text

If you don't type any text into the text prompts, there will be no text on the visuals. Same with logos.

"With the Social Design App, our goal is to help photographers design 4+ pieces of custom content in under 60 seconds, so we'll keep adding micro features like these, to continuously improve the functionality and speed of the Social Design App," Andrew Funderberg, founder Fundy Software.

Learn More about the updates here: https://www.fundydesigner.com/massive-social-design-app-update/

About Fundy Software

Founded in 2008, Portland, Oregon-based Fundy Software is the creator of Fundy Designer, a professional design and IPS suite for professional photographers. It provides photographers the creative freedom to design, sell, proof and print albums, wall art collections, cards, studio magazines and more, quickly and easily. Their professional tools such as Auto Design, One Click Skin Retouching, Online Proofing, and more, save photographers countless hours and drive sales. Visit www.fundy.com to learn more and download the free trial. Stand alone Social Design App: https://socialdesignapp.com.

Schedule Posts from your Phone (PRNewswire)

Social Reels & Carousels Instantly (PRNewswire)

Create Slideshows for with 1 Click (PRNewswire)

Fundy Social Design App (PRNewswire)

