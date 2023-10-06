Ismael Cala Foundation and Westfield Business School Join Forces to Bring Master's Degree Scholarships to Hispanics in the United States

MIAMI, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ismael Cala Foundation announced a new call for scholarships for master's degrees in the United States through its strategic alliance with Westfield Business School, a prestigious educational institution that offers MBAs to Hispanics in the United States.

Ismael Cala, life strategist and president of the foundation, talked about the significance of this scholarship program: "As a non-profit organization dedicated to personal and professional development, we are excited about this opportunity to provide educational support to talented Hispanics on their path to academic and professional success."

The main objective of this alliance is to provide higher education opportunities to talented and motivated Hispanics who want to expand their knowledge and advance their careers. With these scholarships, the Ismael Cala Foundation and Westfield Business School are committed to fostering academic excellence and supporting the growth and development of the Hispanic community across the country. The goal is to foster the educational and professional success of Hispanics by providing them with the tools necessary to achieve their goals and contribute to the advancement of their communities.

Master's degree scholarships cover a wide range of academic subjects, such as business administration, finance, marketing, human resources, and entrepreneurship. The programs have been carefully designed to equip students with the tools and skills needed to meet current and future business challenges. With a triple impact focus: people, planet, and business, they seek to develop leaders committed to sustainability, social responsibility, and business success. The objective is to prepare students to become agents of change in their respective industries, generating a positive impact both personally and globally.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Westfield Business School to provide these master's degree scholarships to Hispanics in the United States. We strongly believe in the transformative power of education as an engine of change and progress. This partnership will allow us to positively impact the lives of many people," said Ismael Cala enthusiastically.

"The purpose of our school is to awaken human potential to change the world. It has been a source of great pride and gratitude to collaborate hand in hand with the Ismael Cala Foundation. Over the last 5 years, we have been able to award more than $1 million in scholarships, benefiting more than 100 Hispanics who now have better opportunities to reach leadership positions and transform the world from a perspective focused on people, sustainability, and stewardship of the planet, without neglecting profitability in business," said an enthusiastic José Carrillo, Vice President of the School.

As of today, applications for the master's degree scholarships are officially open. Those interested in obtaining more information and accessing the application process can visit the Ismael Cala Foundation's website at [www.fundacionismaelcala.org] and Alianza Cala | WestField Business School - School of Business. This is an invitation to explore this opportunity and take the first step towards an education of excellence that can transform your professional future.

Ismael Cala Foundation's mission is to collectively impact the social development of Hispanic youth in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean through leadership, emotional intelligence, and assertive communication programs.

