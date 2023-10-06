VIDIZMO to Showcase Industry-Leading Solutions at IACP 2023

VIDIZMO to present how public safety and law enforcement professionals can expedite their operational workflows by leveraging VIDIZMO's AI-powered products.

TYSONS, Va., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VIDIZMO, an eminent player in the field of artificial intelligence, continues to push the boundaries with its groundbreaking AI-driven solutions for enterprise video content management, digital evidence management, and redaction. Today, VIDIZMO announced that it is participating in the International Association of Chiefs of Police 2023 (IACP 2023) Annual Conference and Expo from October 14-17 in San Diego, California.

VIDIZMO is geared to showcase cutting-edge AI-powered solutions for Law Enforcement Agencies at IACP 2023, October 14 – 17, 2023, in San Diego, CA. (PRNewswire)

Catch VIDIZMO at IACP 2023 to see how it makes a difference by boosting the efficiency of Law Enforcement Agencies.

Public safety organizations and law enforcement agencies require modern, state-of-the-art technological solutions to meet various challenges, ranging from digitally communicating with a geographically scattered and large audience to storing, managing, and sharing information. VIDIZMO's key experts at IACP 2023 will demonstrate how VIDIZMO's suite of AI-powered products ensures that the needs of public safety organizations and law enforcement agencies are met.

"We are ever ready to showcase how AI can transform public safety and law enforcement at IACP 2023," said Nadeem Khan, Chief Executive, VIDIZMO. "AI is the cornerstone of the new era of technological evolution. With VIDIZMO's AI-powered solutions, public safety organizations and law enforcement agencies feel empowered and more confident in pursuance of their organizational goals."

As the law enforcement sector is looking for new ways to navigate the challenges, especially those relating to seamless management and protection of data in a privacy-aware world, VIDIZMO's representatives at IACP 2023 will help public safety professionals understand how their data, no matter how sensitive, remains secure in a CJIS-compliant environment with a host of unmatched data security and access management capabilities to prevent unauthorized access.

About IACP 2023

IACP 2023 is the world's largest and most sought-after law enforcement event, drawing more than 16,000 public safety professionals to learn new techniques, advance their knowledge and careers, and equip their departments for ongoing success. The four-day event will offer public safety professionals immense educational and networking opportunities.

VIDIZMO at IACP 2023

At the conference, VIDIZMO will showcase how public safety and law enforcement professionals can enhance their efficiency in navigating organizational activities through VIDIZMO's suite of industry-recognized products, including EnterpriseTube, VIDIZMO Digital Evidence Management System (DEMS), and VIDIZMO Redactor.

Want to experience how VIDIZMO makes a difference by streamlining the workflow and boosting the efficiency of law enforcement agencies? Register yourself for a one-on-one meeting by clicking on the 'Add to My Show Planner' button via this link.

Booth Details

Booth Location: Booth # 5053, IACP Exhibit Hall, San Diego Convention Center Saturday, October 14 , 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time Sunday, October 15 , 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time Monday, October 16 , 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time



About VIDIZMO

VIDIZMO, a frontrunner in artificial intelligence, leads the industry with groundbreaking AI-driven solutions for enterprise video content management, digital evidence management, and redaction. Trusted by top-tier government organizations and Fortune 500 companies, VIDIZMO transforms video and digital media usage for diverse business needs. Recognized as a Challenger in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for enterprise video content management and a Major Player in IDC MarketScape for digital evidence management, VIDIZMO's nearly 20 years of experience is backed by partnerships with Microsoft and AWS, ensuring cutting-edge technology and innovation for customers.

To learn more about VIDIZMO and its comprehensive range of solutions, visit www.vidizmo.com.

Media Contact

Haris Ali Shaikh

Product Marketing Manager

SOURCE VIDIZMO

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vidizmo LLC