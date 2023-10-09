Hanwha at AUSA: Showcasing Artillery Solutions to North American Partners

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanwha Aerospace and its US subsidiary Hanwha Defense USA will exhibit artillery and other defense products at the upcoming Association of the U.S. Army's Annual Meeting & Exposition, taking place from October 9 to 11, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

In response to the increased demand for artillery driven by the Ukraine War, Hanwha will present adaptive and dependable ordnance and munitions intended to provide the United States Army and Canadian Army with critical cutting-edge capability in support of NATO's effort to stabilize the global arms supply chain.

The following are Hanwha's key products and solutions that will be displayed at the event.

K9 Self-Propelled Howitzer: The K9 155mm Self-Propelled Howitzer (SPH) is the most widely used SPH in the world due to its firepower, high mobility, and survivability. It can engage targets at a range of 40 kilometers with currently available conventional ammunition and has demonstrated a range of 50+ kilometers with new rocket assisted projectiles. Over 1,800 K9 vehicles, including localized variants, are in service with eight nations, including Poland, Norway, Finland, and Estonia. Australia and Egypt are planning to produce and operate hundreds of additional K9s in the next several years.

Modular Charge System: Hanwha's 155mm Artillery Modular Charge System (MCS) is designed for use in NATO standard 39 and 52 caliber gun configurations with associated projectiles that comply with the Joint Ballistic Memorandum of Understanding (JBMoU). The system has an operational temperature range of -46°C to +54°C. Hanwha has the world's greatest MCS production capacity, which can be supplied directly from Korea. The MCS burns very cleanly upon ignition leaving little or no reside, thereby eliminating the need for swabbing the barrel between fires, increasing the system's high rate of fire.

Ammunition Resupply Vehicle: The K56 Ammunition Resupply Vehicle is a robotic unit designed for the swift and safe automated resupply of projectiles and propellant into the K9 and other systems such as the M109 Paladin in order to expedite ammunition transfer and reduce crew fatigue.

TAipers: A guided air-to-ground missile designed for the Light Armed Helicopter (LAH) of the Korean Army, TAipers has been converted for use as a vehicle-launched surface-to-surface missile. It features offensive anti-vehicle capabilities as well as qualities that increase stand-off and improve combatant survivability in high-risk areas.

120mm Self-Propelled Mortar Carrier: The carrier places an automated 120mm mortar on a tracked armored vehicle, improving the shell's performance and range beyond those of traditional mortars. It has an automated fire control system for speedier and more accurate fire support.

BIHO Air Defense System: BIHO is a hybrid short range (SHORAD) anti-aircraft weapon that combines an automatic cannon and a missile system to intercept low-altitude targets that have penetrated outer air defenses. The system combines a 30mm cannon with surface-to-air guided missiles, allowing for superior tracking and targeting capabilities combined with rapid 8x8 wheeled mobility.

ARION-SMET UGV: The Arion-SMET (Autonomous and Robotic systems for Intelligence Off-road Navigation – Small Multi-purpose Equipment Transport) is a 6x6 fully electric vehicle designed to support infantry operations, such as ammunition transport, medical evacuation, reconnaissance, and fire support. The vehicle can drive up to 100km when fully charged and has a maximum payload of 550kg, offering a significant improvement in combat support and maneuvering capabilities. Hanwha Arion SMET is highly flexible and offers easy integration of future payloads and technology insertions such as Hybrid, RWS, and Surveillance Kit. Arion-SMET will undergo field tests with USMC/Army at the U.S. Marine Corps training center later this year.

As we celebrate the 70th anniversary of the US-ROK alliance, Hanwha Group has established itself as a reliable partner to the US through significant investments and the employment of nearly 5,000 Americans thus far in multiple industries, including energy and defense.

Hanwha has established a record of cooperation with European nations such as Poland, Finland, and Norway. In particular, the company has proven a dependable partner with Poland, providing a total of 48 K9PL SPHs to the Polish Armed Forces as part of three tranches to fill the gap arising from the transfer of artillery systems to Ukraine.

"We intend to perform all major design, prototyping, and manufacturing work locally, in the United States, as demonstrated by Hanwha in numerous NATO, EU, FVEY, and other allied nations," said John Kelly, CEO of Hanwha Defense USA.

John Kelly, CEO of Hanwha Defense USA, underscores Hanwha's commitment to the US market. He states, "The bulk of the manufacturing being done in Korea today are the initial units urgently needed by our client countries while we are standing up in-country manufacturing capabilities as most recently demonstrated in the case of Poland where 48 units were delivered within the span of a few months".

About Hanwha Aerospace

Hanwha Aerospace is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services. These include land combat vehicles such as the world-renowned K9 Self-Propelled Howitzer and the Redback Infantry Fighting Vehicle, various other weapons systems, munitions, aircraft engine parts, and technology products and services. As South Korea's largest aerospace and defense company, Hanwha Aerospace is engaged in the research, development, and manufacture of advanced technology systems and is spearheading the country's space projects. More information about Hanwha Aerospace is available at www.hanwhaaerospace.com.

