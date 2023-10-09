HUBER+SUHNER introduces lead-free radio frequency SMA connectors in boost to product sustainability

The lead-free SMA connectors deliver the same levels of electrical performance as conventional connectors

HERISAU, Switzerland, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HUBER+SUHNER is proud to be one of the first companies in the electronic connectivity sector to launch a lead-free solution for its radio frequency (RF) SMA connectors. These eco-friendly connectors are available for order immediately via its distributor network.

Lead-free SMA connectors from HUBER+SUHNER (PRNewswire)

With decades of expertise in connectivity solutions, HUBER+SUHNER's SMA interface is widely recognized and has been in use in Communication, Defense, Aviation, Test and Measurement and within other industrial applications. Their engineers have now devised a lead-free solution for connectors that can deliver the same levels of electrical performance as conventional connectors. Mechanical properties are also maintained at an equally high level, specifically with regards to mating forces, and the amount of guaranteed mating remains uncompromised. They feature a broadband frequency range of up to 18 GHz, have excellent return loss, high mechanical strength and are inter-mateable with PC3.5 and SK.

Lead is added to alloys to improve their machinability, acting as a lubricant and as a chip breaker element. If it is improperly handled and in an unbounded state, it can have detrimental effects on human health and ecology. Therefore, European legislative regulations are already in place to restrict its use and release, in products, and into the environment. Among them are the EU's RoHS Directive (2011/65/EU) that deals with hazardous substance restriction and the EU REACH (EC) No. 1907/2006, that deals with substances. The latter has included lead as a "Substance of Very High Concern" (SVHC).

By introducing a lead-free SMA connector solution, HUBER+SUHNER is staying several steps ahead of, and fulfilling every aspect of these changing regulations. As a reliable technology partner, it is already providing sustainable solutions to several industries that rely on high performance, availability and products with long-term functionality, while also ensuring the health and safety of its workforce, customers and the environment.

For further information about HUBER+SUHNER's lead-free SMA interface, please visit the website.

This media release can also be found under https://www.hubersuhner.com/en/company/media/news.

HUBER+SUHNER Group

The globally active Swiss company HUBER+SUHNER develops and produces components and system solutions for electrical and optical connectivity. The company serves the three main markets Industry, Communication and Transportation with applications from the three technologies of radio frequency, fiber optics and low frequency. HUBER+SUHNER products excel in excellent performance, quality, reliability and long service lives - even under the most demanding conditions. Through a global production network, combined with subsidiaries and representatives in over 80 countries, the company is close to its customers worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2239601/HUBER_SUHNER.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2005031/4066445/HUBER_SUHNER_AG_Logo.jpg

Media contact:

Darius Mistry

pressoffice@hubersuhner.com

+41 71 353 41 11

HUBER+SUHNER AG Logo (PRNewsfoto/HUBER+SUHNER AG) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HUBER+SUHNER AG