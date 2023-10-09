Marco Farfan Named FC Dallas' "Hardest Worker Award" Winner Presented by Bosch Power Tools

Bosch Power Tools recognizes the player for on-field hustle and off-field community commitment

MT. PROSPECT, Ill., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bosch Power Tools, the Official Power Tools, Power Tool Accessories and Measuring Tools Sponsor of FC Dallas, has announced the winner of its inaugural "Hardest Worker Award," a program designed to celebrate an exceptional FC Dallas player whose hard work, commitment to the team and dedication to the game of soccer shines through on the field.

On October 7th, Bosch Power Tools awarded the inaugural “Hardest Worker Award” trophy during FC Dallas’ final home game of the season. (PRNewswire)

Left-back Marco Farfan was named the 2023 "Hardest Worker Award" winner during a special halftime ceremony at FC Dallas' final home game of the season on Saturday, October 7th. Set to the backdrop of a video tribute on Toyota Stadium's videoboard, Bosch Power Tools Regional President, Robert Hesse, presented Farfan with a commemorative trophy and recognized the team leader in minutes played for his on-field performance, off-the-field work ethic and exceptional work in the community.

"Hard work fuels not just the FC Dallas team, but local industry and the expansion of this growing city. Marco is the epitome of what you can accomplish with hard work, determination and grit, which is something both Bosch and the hardworking FC Dallas fans relate to and admire," said Hesse. "As a company dedicated to hard work on the jobsite and in the community, I cannot think of a more fitting recipient of the 'Hardest Worker Award' than Marco Farfan."

In partnership with FC Dallas, the coaching staff and Bosch Power Tools, four stand-out FC Dallas players were nominated for the "Hardest Worker Award," who's on-and-off-field contributions were highlighted throughout the season in a four-part video series. Marco Farfan, Jader Obrian, Sam Janqua and Facundo Quignon were nominated for the award, and coaches identified Farfan as the winner based on his relentless determination, community commitment and for bringing his A-game all season.

"The FC Dallas roster is loaded with hardworking players who understand the importance of giving back to the community that supports our game," said Farfan. "I'm honored to receive this award and grateful to Bosch Power Tools for championing many of the same values my teammates and I make a point to prioritize."

Off the field, Bosch Power Tools is committed to supporting trade workers across the greater Dallas area and making meaningful connections with those in need. Bosch Power Tools is a proud partner of the Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity team, supporting their mission to build over 20 local homes in 2023. Through this support, the company donated many of the tools – like 18V miter saws, reciprocating saws and other power tools – needed to complete the builds. Several Bosch volunteers also gathered at a Dallas Habitat for Humanity build site this week, following their previous wall frame build in July, continuing to help the organization in building affordable housing in the area.

For more information on new Bosch Power Tools products and other community initiatives visit pressroom.boschtools.com or connect with Bosch Power Tools on Facebook and Instagram.

