Ally Financial declares dividend on common stock and Series B and Series C preferred stock

DETROIT, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of the company's common stock, payable on November 15, 2023, to stockholders of record on November 1, 2023, as well as quarterly dividend payments for the company's Series B and Series C preferred stock securities, payable on November 15, 2023.

Ally Financial (PRNewswire)

A quarterly dividend payment was declared on Ally's 4.700% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B, of approximately $15.9 million, or $11.75 per share, and is payable to shareholders of record as of October 31, 2023. Additionally, a dividend payment was declared on Ally's 4.700% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C, of approximately $11.8 million, or $11.75 per share, and is payable to shareholders of record as of October 31, 2023.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a financial services company with the nation's largest all-digital bank and an industry-leading auto financing business, driven by a mission to "Do It Right" and be a relentless ally for customers and communities. The company serves more than 11 million customers through a full range of online banking services (including deposits, mortgage, point-of-sale personal lending, and credit card products) and securities brokerage and investment advisory services. The company also includes a robust corporate finance business that offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies, as well as auto financing and insurance offerings. For more information, please visit www.ally.com and follow @allyfinancial.

For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures.

For further images and news on Ally, please visit http://media.ally.com.

Contacts:

Sean Leary

Ally Investor Relations

704-444-4830

sean.leary@ally.com

Peter Gilchrist

Ally Communications (Media)

704-644-6299

peter.gilchrist@ally.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ally Financial