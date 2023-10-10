EROAD Names Tenured Telematics Leader Karl Weber Executive Vice President of Sales

Weber brings deep fleet technology experience to role and will lead direct sales, channel sales and sales engineering for enterprise and SMB segments

SAN DIEGO, Oct.10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EROAD, a global leader in fleet performance management, today announced the appointment of tenured fleet telematics leader Karl Weber as executive vice president of sales. With more than two decades of fleet technology industry experience, Weber will lead direct and channel sales, as well as sales engineering, at EROAD.

"With a proven track record of successfully driving sales and business growth, Karl further bolsters the deep industry credentials of our leadership group and sets up EROAD for continued expansion in the U.S. market," stated Akinyemi "AK" Koyi, chief innovation officer and president North America at EROAD. "Karl's expertise spans sales management, go-to-market strategy, business development and more, and we know he will make substantial contributions to our business and that of our fleet customers."

For more than 20 years, Weber has shaped and guided high-performing sales organizations. His oversight of go-to-market strategies, customer success functions, and sales processes has contributed to success in market segments ranging from small and medium sized businesses to enterprise companies. A telematics industry veteran, Weber previously held sales leadership positions at Intellishift, Derive Systems, and Fleetmatics (now Verizon Connect). He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Andrews University.

"I'm thrilled to be joining EROAD at such a pivotal time and very much look forward to working collaboratively with the executive team and sales organization to bring the company's industry-leading fleet performance management solutions to a growing roster of clients," noted Weber. "EROAD's recognized innovation in transportation technology and best-in-class products and services for unique vertical segments were key factors in my decision to join the company."

EROAD fleet management solutions deliver actionable insights to improve performance. The company offers a connected platform, hardware, IoT sensors, and fleet video telematics, combined with specialized mobile apps and a host of partner integrations to enable operational transformation, tax and compliance management, improved safety, and greater sustainability.

About EROAD

At EROAD, we help our customers grow with solutions that provide a deep and broad range of highly contextualized data across the driver, asset, and load performance. Our solutions deliver robust visibility into issues and then help translate this data into actionable insights that customers can use to improve their operations. EROAD's hardware and connectivity set the standard for accuracy and reliability while helping customers significantly improve the efficiency and productivity of their fleet operations within the transportation, cold chain, and construction segments. Our efforts remain unchanged in the continued pursuit of achieving safer and more sustainable roads for all. EROAD (ERD) is dual-listed on the ASX and NZX and employs almost 650 staff located across New Zealand, Australia, and North America. To learn more about EROAD, visit www.eroad.com.

