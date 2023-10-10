Hallmark Welcomes Holiday Wonder With 150 New Ornaments During the 2023 Keepsake Ornament Debut, Oct. 14-22

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hallmark's annual Keepsake Ornament Debut showcases creativity, craftsmanship and holiday cheer with over 150 new ornaments. Shop the new ornaments and get the best bonus points of the season during Keepsake Debut Oct. 14-22. Keepsake Ornament Club members can get a head start on shopping in stores starting Oct. 13.

Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments inspire joy and help families commemorate what made their year special. Many Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments come to life through interactive elements of light, sound and motion to help usher in the holiday wonder and festive spirit of the season.

"Once a collection of glass balls and yarn figures, Keepsake Ornaments are now made in a variety of formats that capture the essence of the holiday spirit," said Theresa McGeehan, senior merchant director. "At Hallmark, we love finding new ways to reimagine ornament design and offerings while still remaining true to the superior craftsmanship and high quality that ensures they will become cherished collectibles for years to come."

From whimsical characters and classic designs to pop culture trends and iconic fan favorites, there are ornaments for everyone to adore in this year's collection. Hallmark's Keepsake Ornament Debut features more than 150 new and innovative ornament designs, including:

Explore the 2023 Dream Book to see all 450+ new Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments released at the Hallmark Keepsake Ornament Premiere and Debut.

For more information about Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments or to locate a Hallmark Gold Crown Store, visit Hallmark.com.

About Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments

In 1973, when Hallmark introduced six glass ball ornaments and 12 yarn figures as the first collection of Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments, a new tradition of Christmas decorating was started, and a new collectible industry was born.

When the first line was introduced, they were unique in design, year-dated and available only for a limited time — innovations in the world of ornaments. Since 1973, Hallmark has introduced more than 10,000 different Keepsakes Ornaments and more than 100 ornament series, annual releases of ornaments that share a specific theme.

Today's Keepsake Ornaments reflect the way styles, materials, formats and technology have expanded since they first appeared in Hallmark stores. Once a collection of decorated glass balls and yarn figures, Keepsake Ornaments are now made in a wide array of wood, glass, metal, porcelain and handcrafted formats. Technology has also been incorporated into the world of Keepsake Ornaments through light, sound and motion. The one thing that hasn't changed, however, is the superior craftsmanship and high quality that ensures Keepsake Ornaments will become family heirlooms and cherished collectibles.

About Hallmark

For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, and employing more than 20,000 worldwide, the company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. The Hallmark Global business designs and sells greeting cards, gifts, ornaments and gift packaging in more than 30 languages with distribution in nearly 100 countries and 100,000 rooftops worldwide, including a network of company-owned and independently owned Hallmark Gold Crown Stores in five countries. Crayola® offers a wide range of art materials and creative play toys designed to spark children's creativity around the globe. Hallmark Media operates three cable networks – Hallmark Channel; Hallmark Movies & Mysteries; and Hallmark Drama – as well as Hallmark Movies Now, a subscription video on-demand streaming service. Crown Center is a real estate development company that manages the 85-acre hotel, office, entertainment and residential campus surrounding Hallmark's headquarters. For more information, visit Hallmark.com. Connect on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

