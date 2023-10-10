Molecular Designs releases their new Direct-PCR Covid/Flu/RSV Simplicity Panel™ product

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Molecular Designs, a developer and manufacturer of molecular infectious disease assays , announces the release of its new Direct-PCR Covid/Flu/RSV Simplicity Panel™.

The Molecular Designs Direct-PCR Buffer is the fastest and easiest way of getting high-quality samples prepared for molecular testing. The Direct-PCR (extractionless) sample preparation process minimizes the cost, time, and equipment required compared to traditional sample purification. The Direct-PCR Buffer has been designed and developed to work with their COVID/Flu/RSV Simplicity Panel™.

The Simplicity Panel™ product line consists of novel, pre-pipetted, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) assays provided in a unique breakaway plate that enables laboratories to streamline their workflows and control reagent costs.

The COVID/Flu/RSV Simplicity Panel™ is in-vitro multiplex real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) assay for the qualitative detection of respiratory viral nucleic acids in multiple sample types. This method is highly accurate, analytically sensitive and, is used for identification of infectious diseases by amplifying and detecting genetic material of target pathogens in samples. Molecular Designs assays are manufactured to GMP and ISO 13485:2016 standards and are compatible with most PCR platforms.

"This innovative product enhancement further enables our laboratory clients to accelerate their workflow, lower expenses, and eliminate the time-consuming process of sample preparation," said Ted Kramm Chief Executive Officer at Molecular Designs. "Our corporate mission is to simplify the delivery of molecular technologies, and this new innovation further serves our customers and advances our mission."

To learn more please visit: www.moleculardesigns.com/extractionless

All products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About Molecular Designs

Molecular Designs was founded by physicians looking to simplify delivery of and increase accessibility to cost-effective, streamlined, easy to use molecular technologies to laboratories. It offers numerous multiplex PCR-based panels produced under GMP and ISO 13485:2016 quality standards for research use only. Its team of experts supports clients in development, analytical validation, regulatory submission, and commercialization of assays. Molecular Designs is affiliated with Streamline Scientific, a CLIA-certified reference laboratory and consulting organization, and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and Austin, Texas. For more information, please visit moleculardesigns.com and follow it on LinkedIn .

Media contact

Name: Todd Speranzo

Email: tsperanzo@MolecularDesigns.com

Phone: (480) 231-8821

