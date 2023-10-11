Appdome Announces New Attack Evaluation Tools in Digital Economy's First Mobile XDR

Threat-Inspect™, Threat-Views and Snapshots Make Mobile XDR the Right Choice for Brands Globally

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appdome, the mobile one-stop shop for mobile app defense, today released new threat evaluation tools inside ThreatScope™ Mobile XDR to deliver enhanced monitoring, investigation and threat evaluation for mobile apps and brands globally. Among the new tools is Threat-Inspect™, a powerful new ability to investigate, drill down, share and report on defenses, attacks and threats in the production environment.

Appdome logo (PRNewsfoto/Appdome) (PRNewswire)

Appdome's ThreatScope™ Mobile XDR gathers thousands of threat signals from mobile app security, hacking, fraud, malware, cheat, and bot attacks from inside deployed mobile apps, and translates that data into brand relevant views that cyber, fraud and business teams can use to evaluate and respond to mobile threats and attacks in real time. The new evaluation tools include: (1) Threat-Inspect, for deep threat inspection, (2) Threat-Views™, for creating savable monitoring perspectives by app, device, OS, attacks and other parameters, and (3) Threat-Snapshots for ease of reporting and collaboration. ThreatScope Mobile XDR is pre-integrated with Appdome's Cyber Defense Automation platform for Android & iOS apps for instant response to any cyber or fraud attack.

"Real-time attack data from the native mobile app channel is full of surprises," said Tom Tovar, co-creator and CEO of Appdome. "Our new evaluation tools, including Threat-Inspect, allow even faster and deeper investigation into cyber and fraud data from the mobile channel and empower mobile brands to view this data from a business context."

The new threat evaluation features in ThreatScope Mobile XDR provide mobile businesses and brands:

Threat-Inspect™ allows cyber teams to pivot between "All" and "Unique" attacks as well as between attacks and "Impacted Devices," to see the number of unique devices experiencing each attack. This new capability allows cyber responses to be tailored to the specific threat(s) in the production environment while also easing the remediation burden for mobile users and brands globally.

A unique feature of Threat-Inspect is that it also can be used in conjunction with Appdome's recently released Build-to-Test automated testing capability. Build2Test allows Appdome-protected mobile apps to be used inside automated mobile app testing suites, logging all security events for the developer to track and monitor. These logged security events are now visualized inside Threat-Inspect.

Threat-Views™ allows security teams to zoom in and monitor specific aspects of the mobile app defense, attack and threat data shown on ThreatScope. Create and save any number of Threat-Views to monitor one or more mobile applications, OS, OS Version, attack vector, mobile app release, Fusion Set (defense model), geographic region or other parameter. Threat-Views enable persistent business level viewing and analysis, which is essential for demonstrating ROI and keeping the overall mobile business safe.

ThreatScope Snapshots™ allow cyber teams to export and share real-time mobile app defense and attack snapshots from ThreatScope, Threat-Views or Threat-Inspect data. Use ThreatScope Snapshots to keep cyber, fraud, and business teams informed on progress in stopping security, fraud, malware, and other attacks, demonstrate compliance, or collaborate with other teams internally.

Powering these features are new levels of metadata now available in ThreatScope. These include enhanced attack, threat and fraud metadata including geo-location, unique identifiers for threats and impacted installations as well as new options such as IP address and more. This metadata allows mobile brands to click to see all the in-production mobile apps and installations impacted by each attack or threat. Simply click on a specific attack or threat and choose the impact view needed by each business line. IP address and unique device data can now also be downloaded for offline analysis.

"These enhancements to ThreatScope really raise the bar on actionable, interactive risk and threat intelligence for mobile apps," said Eric Newcomer, CTO and Principal Analyst at Intellyx. "You can drill down on device data to see which devices are impacted, and explore different views by geo-location, threat ID, and IP address – all in real time. And you can now capture and export the data for internal distribution."

Appdome's Threat-Scope Mobile XDR is the only XDR solution offering consolidated, real-time, cyber security, fraud, malware, cheat and bot attack and threat intelligence from in-production Android & iOS apps. With ThreatScope Mobile XDR, mobile brands, developers, cyber and fraud teams can immediately respond with updated security models, build-by-build and release-by-release and prioritize protections that have a real impact on the mobile business and users. The entire ThreatScope Mobile XDR capability inside Android & iOS apps without any burden on mobile dev teams, including no code, no SDK and no servers to deploy and, most importantly, no separate agent installed on the mobile device.

"Once you see the data in ThreatScope Mobile XDR, you can't live without it," said Chris Roeckl, Chief Product Officer at Appdome. "Combining real-time data with instant action is the only way to combat the huge diversity, sophistication and relentlessness hackers, attackers and fraudsters use to compromise mobile apps, brands, and users globally."

For more information about ThreatScope™ Mobile XDR visit: www.appdome.com

About Appdome

Appdome, the mobile app economy's one-stop-shop for mobile app defense, is on a mission to protect every mobile app in the world and the people who use mobile apps in their lives and at work. Appdome provides the mobile industry's only mobile application Cyber Defense Automation platform, powered by a patented artificial-intelligence based coding engine, Threat-Events™ Threat-Aware UX/UI Control and ThreatScope™ Mobile XDR. Using Appdome, mobile brands eliminate complexity, save money and deliver 300+ Certified Secure™ mobile app security, anti-malware, anti-fraud, MOBILEBot™ Defense, anti-cheat, MiTM attack prevention, code obfuscation and other protections in Android and iOS apps with ease, all inside the mobile DevOps and CI/CD pipeline. Leading financial, healthcare, mobile games, government and m-commerce brands use Appdome to protect Android and iOS apps, mobile customers and mobile businesses globally. Appdome holds several patents including U.S. Patents 9,934,017 B2, 10,310,870 B2, 10,606,582 B2, 11,243,748 B2 and 11,294,663 B2. Additional patents pending.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Appdome