CENTEGIX Names Former Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams to Advisory Board

Williams brings decades of experience in public safety, including her service in one of the top 10 largest police districts in the country

ATLANTA, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CENTEGIX , the leader in incident response solutions, today announced that former Phoenix Police Department Chief of Police, Jeri Williams, has joined its advisory board. Chief Williams' depth of knowledge in community safety and relationships with the law enforcement community will be instrumental in supporting CENTEGIX's mission of innovating safety solutions to empower and protect people every day.

A 33-year law enforcement veteran and an accomplished leader, Chief Williams began her career with the Phoenix Police Department, where she served 22 years until retiring as an Assistant Chief following her selection as Oxnard Police Chief. She served six years as Police Chief in the City of Oxnard, California, before being appointed Police Chief of the Phoenix Police Department in October 2016, where she served until her retirement in 2022. Chief Williams was the first woman in both departments to hold the top position. She is the Immediate Past President of the Major Cities Chiefs Association, where she served as the first female president in the organization's history.

Under her leadership, the Phoenix Police Department advanced in progressive strategies essential in contemporary law enforcement. The core of these efforts were centered on the suppression and prevention of crime, the continuation of community engagement and outreach, and the commitment to employees and their well-being.

"I am honored to welcome Chief Williams to our team," said Brent Cobb, CEO of CENTEGIX. "Her extensive experience in public safety, community engagement and outreach, in addition to the multiple leadership awards she's received, show she's a proven leader who will help CENTEGIX further its mission of innovating safety solutions to empower and protect."

During her long career, Chief Williams has received extensive accolades. In 2016, President Obama appointed Chief Williams to a membership position on the Medal of Valor Review Board. She was also named one of Arizona's Most Intriguing Women by the Arizona Centennial Legacy Project; and recognized as California's Assembly District 44 Woman of the Year for her leadership and outstanding accomplishments.

"Keeping our communities safe is something I'm deeply passionate about," said Chief Williams. "I am honored to be joining a dedicated team of leaders and a company that has made it its mission to protect our future."

Chief Williams is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), the Major Cities Chiefs Association (MCCA) and the Arizona Association of Chiefs of Police (AACOP). She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Fine Arts from Arizona State University and a Master's degree in Education from Northern Arizona University.

